Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Canadian Dividend Machines: 3 Stocks That Generate Passive Income

Canadian Dividend Machines: 3 Stocks That Generate Passive Income

Explore these top dividend stocks that offer consistent passive income with attractive yields and potential for solid long-term returns.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank

Image source: Getty Images

Who wouldn’t want to harness the power of Canadian dividend machines that generate passive income while enjoying favourable tax treatment? Thanks to the dividend tax credit, dividends from Canadian corporations are taxed at lower rates for Canadian investors because they are distributed from after-tax profits.

This effectively prevents double taxation, offering a significant advantage for Canadian investors. Dividend income, received in non-registered, taxable accounts, is taxed at lower rates compared to interest income and wages. For Canadians looking to optimize their investment income, dividends can be powerful.

Here are three top TSX stocks that could supercharge your passive income stream.

TELUS stock

For those who value income consistency, TELUS (TSX:T) stock is a standout choice. This telecom giant has been a consistent dividend payer, increasing its dividend annually for the past 20 years. TELUS recently posted a five-year dividend growth rate of 6.7%, reflecting its commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Beyond its impressive dividend track record, TELUS is investing heavily in 5G technology and innovative digital solutions in health and agriculture. These investments position the company for robust long-term growth, which should support continued dividend increases.

Under a challenging period marked by higher interest rates, TELUS stock currently trades at $22.71 per share, offering a generous yield of nearly 6.9%. With the potential for a turnaround as interest rates normalize, TELUS could provide total returns of 10-15% per year over the next three to five years.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock is a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat that has been a reliable dividend payer for over 70 years, with 28 consecutive years of dividend increases. This long-standing track record makes it a solid choice for passive income investors.

Enbridge operates one of North America’s largest energy infrastructure networks, including crude oil and natural gas pipelines. A significant portion of its revenue comes from long-term, take-or-pay contracts, which provide stable cash flows and mitigate exposure to volatile commodity prices. This stability underpins its high dividend yield.

At $54.64 per share, Enbridge offers a yield of nearly 6.7%. The fairly valued stock has the potential to increase its dividend by around 3% annually in the near to medium term. For those seeking a larger margin of safety, waiting for a market correction could provide a better entry point.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock

As one of Canada’s oldest financial institutions, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) has a remarkable history of dividend payments, dating back to 1833. Its consistent dividend payments are complemented by steady growth. For example, its three-, five-, and ten-year dividend growth rates range between 5-6%. This suggests that a 5% annual dividend increase is a reasonable expectation going forward.

Currently priced at $68.42 per share, Bank of Nova Scotia offers an attractive dividend yield of approximately 6.2%. The bank’s global presence reduces its reliance on any single market and provides growth opportunities in emerging markets. If its international strategy succeeds, based on a base-case scenario, investors could see total returns of around 10-14% per year over the next three to five years.

The Foolish investor takeaway

By focusing on these top dividend stocks, you can build a portfolio that not only offers attractive yields but also benefits from the stability and growth potential of established Canadian companies.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia and TELUS. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

