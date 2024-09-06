Member Login
CES Energy Stock Is Rising, But I’m Worried About 1 Thing

Despite a potential short-term challenge, CES Energy’s (TSX:CEU) long-term growth outlook remains strong, which could make it an attractive buy on a dip.

Jitendra Parashar
CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) has been among the top-performing TSX Composite components in the last two years. CEU stock has delivered an eye-popping over 400% positive return over the last three years compared to a minor 11% rise in the TSX benchmark. Clearly, this impressive rally has caught the attention of many investors. Although CES Energy’s long-term financial growth prospects look solid, there’s one concern that I think could affect its performance in the short term.

In this article, I’ll discuss what might be behind CES Energy stock’s strong momentum in recent years. However, I’ll also highlight one key factor that could present challenges in the near term.

Analyzing CES Energy stock’s solid performance

If you don’t know about it already, CES Energy focuses on providing chemical solutions to the oil and gas industry, mainly in North America, which helps oil producers improve production efficiency and meet environmental compliance. The company also offers drilling fluids and production chemicals to support the operational needs of energy producers.

It currently has a market cap of $1.8 billion as its stock trades at $7.74 per share with nearly 124% year-to-date gains. It also offers an annualized dividend yield of 1.6% at the current market prices.

Surging demand for its chemical solutions and its improving financial growth trends could be two of the key reasons responsible for a solid 402% increase in CES Energy’s share prices over the last three years. Interestingly, in the five years between 2018 and 2023, the company’s total revenue climbed by 70.2% to $2.2 billion. More importantly, its adjusted earnings in these five years rocketed by around 259% from just $0.17 per share in 2018 to $0.61 per share in 2023.

A near-term challenge

The energy sector-focused firm is continuing to maintain this strong financial growth momentum in 2024. In the first half of the year, CES Energy’s revenue grew positively by 6.4% YoY (year over year) to $1.1 billion. Despite lower rig count in the United States, increased service intensity and higher chemical volumes helped it post strong revenue growth. In addition, an attractive product mix of technologically advanced chemicals and effective cost management drove adjusted earnings in the first half up by 65.4% YoY to $0.43 per share.

However, the recent decline in West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices could be a short-term concern for CES Energy. Notably, oil prices are currently hovering at their lowest level of 2024 and showing signs of weakening further amid worries about slowing economic growth. As oil prices decline, oil producers may scale back drilling and production, which could ultimately reduce the demand for CES’s chemical solutions in the short term. This negative factor, along with lower rig count in CES’s key markets, could impact the company’s near-term revenue growth, which could affect its stock performance.

Foolish bottom line

Despite these short-term challenges, however, CES Energy’s continued focus on debt reduction, generating strong cash flow, and maintaining a disciplined capital allocation strengthens its long-term growth outlook. That’s why any dip in CES Energy stock in the near term could be seen as an opportunity for long-term investors to buy this fundamentally strong stock at a bargain.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

