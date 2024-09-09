Member Login
Have $1,000? Here Are the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

Got $1,000 that you are looking to deploy on the recent stock pullback? Here are three high quality stocks worth holding for the long run.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
North American stocks have started to teeter after a very strong first half in 2024. Certainly, that is to be expected. Stocks never go up in a straight line. In some respects, that is a very attractive thing about stock markets.

Pullbacks can be great opportunities to pick up shares in great quality businesses at a nice discount. As Warren Buffett famously said, “Whether we’re talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.” If you are looking for some quality that is momentarily marked down, here are three stocks to buy right now.

An undervalued tech stock to add today

Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) stock has been down in the dumps for a couple of years. It had a massive run-up after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. However, that quickly reversed as demand for communications software (its core business) quickly normalized. This has led to a couple years of moderating growth.

Fortunately, things appear to be turning around. Enghouse has used its ample cash-rich balance sheet to sweep up struggling software providers. It can often turn these struggling businesses into cash machines in quarters.

The company just announced a strong quarter where revenues, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and earnings per share increased respectively by 17.6%, 12.8%, and 15.6%.

Enghouse is trading with a nice 3.4% dividend yield and its lowest valuation in many years. It also has a mountain of cash ($250 million) that it can use to deploy into acquisitions and share buybacks in the months ahead.

A transport company on a roll higher

TFI International (TSX:TFII) stock is down 7% in the past six months. If the stock were to pull back more, it could start to look interesting.

TFI is Canada’s largest transport, freight, and logistics company. It also has a growing business in the U.S. Its stock is up 387% in the past five years.

However, 2024 has been a terrible year for freight. Volumes are down and it has hit the bottom line. Fortunately, TFI has been generating strong free cash flow and taking market share by improving customer service.

When the freight environment recovers (there are some signs it will), TFI is positioned to deliver good gains in the future. It has a lot of levers to deliver good returns. Whether it be operational improvements, share buybacks, potential spinouts, and acquisitions, TFI can still deliver in the future.

A top retail stock hitting a lull

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) has been another great Canadian compounder that is temporarily beaten up. Despite being up 312% in the past 10 years, its stock is down 10% in the past 10 years.

Like the stocks above, Couche-Tard is not immune to a weakening economy. This has impacted earnings for the past couple of quarters. Likewise, news about its proposal to buy 7-11 has jittered the market. It would be a huge acquisition that would likely require issuing equity/debt and complex execution to make successful.

If any company could be successful, it is Couche-Tard. It is an expert acquirer of convenience businesses. It is also an expert operator that benefits from scale, brand power, and technology.

Regardless, if the 7-11 deal comes to fruition, the future looks bright for Couche-Tard. You may have to be patient through the current economic weakness, but it should emerge shining.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard, Enghouse Systems, and TFI International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

