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3 TSX Dividend Champions Every Retiree Should Consider

Here are three top dividend stocks that every retiree should consider holding. These are perfect for dividend growth and reliable returns.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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Key Points
  • Retiree-Friendly Dividend Champions: Fortis, Enbridge, and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) offer stable dividends and moderate growth, ideal for retirees seeking financial security.
  • Essential Infrastructure and Resilient Growth: Fortis and Enbridge, with their critical energy infrastructure, provide reliable income through regulated projects and contracted earnings.
  • Industrial Real Estate Stability: Granite REIT offers exposure to industrial properties, providing organic growth and a strong dividend track record, with a market influx likely presenting ideal buying opportunities.
10 stocks we like better than Enbridge

Canada has a wonderful assortment of dividend champions that are ideal for a retiree’s portfolio. You can pick stocks in a mix of sectors that provide great assets and relatively predictable cash flows.

Now, that does come at a cost. Many of these stocks have enjoyed strong returns in 2026. They are not as cheap as they were a year or two ago. Consequently, a retiree may want to be tactical about how they deploy their capital. I like to build a small position first, and then grow that position on broader market pullbacks or temporary results-related dips.

If you like safe, reliable dividends and steady capital appreciation over time, these three dividend champions are solid bets.

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Source: Getty Images

A top utility stock for retirees

Fortis (TSX:FTS) has to be at the top of the list. There are not many stocks in Canada with a dividend record over 50 years. Fortis sits at the top of this list with 52-consecutive years of annual dividend growth.

Fortis is not a flashy business, but it is absolutely essential. It provides regulated transmission and distribution infrastructure across North America.

The company is incredibly prudent. Its capital plan only focuses on low-risk projects with the opportunity for high single-digit returns. It is currently targeting 7% annualized rate base growth for the next five years. If you want to sleep well at night as a retiree, this is the perfect stock to hold.

It yields 3.2% right now. Its 10-year average is closer to 3.85%. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 23, the stock is a little pricey here. However, I would add it on a 10% pullback or more.

A top infrastructure stock

With a market cap of $173 billion, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is Canada’s largest energy infrastructure provider. 30% of the crude produced in North America is transported through its network! 20% of American gas consumption goes through its network.

That just speaks to the scale and crucial importance this company holds in the North American economy. Its assets are truly irreplaceable. 98% of its income is contracted.

Enbridge has over $50 billion of capital growth opportunities that should help drive foreseeable 5% income growth.

Enbridge yields 4.9% today. It has a 31-year history of growing its annual dividend. Like Fortis, it may not be the fastest-growing business. However, it can deliver a steady mix of dividend growth and modest capital returns in the coming years.

A top real estate stock for retirees

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) is one of the safest bets if you want exposure to industrial real estate. It operates large-scale, institutional-quality logistics and manufacturing properties. These assets form the backbone of modern commerce operations around North America and Europe.

Granite has a 15-year history of consecutively bolstering its annual dividend. It’s one of the best records in the REIT universe.

The REIT has over 98% occupancy and an average term of over five years. Most of its leases have ingrained rental rate growth, so it has a natural organic growth. It has increased funds from operations per unit by around 7% annually for several years.

Granite stock yields 3.8% today. Its stock is up 14% this year. It is close to fair value today, so a retiree might be prudent to add it on a larger market decline.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Fortis, and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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