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1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold for a Decade (or More) of Income

Yellow Pages’s nearly 8% yield looks tempting, but the real question is whether its shrinking business can keep throwing off enough cash.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Yellow Pages is now a digital marketing and listings business, not just a legacy phone book company.
  • Revenue is still declining, but margins and cash on hand are supporting the quarterly dividend for now.
  • The yield is high because risk is real, so this only fits investors comfortable with a managed decline.
10 stocks we like better than Yellow Pages

Income investors love a simple story. A stock pays a large dividend. The business keeps generating cash. Investors tuck it away and let time do the heavy lifting. Of course, real life rarely works so neatly. High yields often come with bruises. That’s why Yellow Pages (TSX:Y) looks interesting, but it’s worth looking at with clear eyes.

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Y

Yellow Pages is no longer just the thick phone book many Canadians remember being delivered to their front doors. The dividend stock now runs digital media and marketing services for small- and medium-sized businesses. It helps local companies manage online advertising, listings, websites, search tools, and customer leads. It still carries legacy print exposure, but the core story now sits in digital services and cash generation.

Many investors want income, but they don’t want to overpay for the usual dividend names. Banks and utilities already get plenty of attention. Yellow Pages sits off to the side, with a far smaller market cap and a much higher yield. At recent prices, its annual dividend of $1 per share gives investors a yield near 8%.

Into earnings

The latest quarter showed both the appeal and the challenge. In the first quarter of 2026, Yellow Pages reported revenue of $46.8 million, down 7.8% from the year before. That decline doesn’t look pretty. It shows the business still faces pressure as customers shift budgets, print continues to shrink, and digital competition stays intense.

Yet the dividend stock remained profitable and cash-generative. Management reported an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 19.3%. It also had about $58 million in cash at the end of April. The board declared another quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable June 15, 2026. For income investors, that matters more than a flashy growth headline.

The dividend case rests on cash flow discipline. Yellow Pages needs to keep costs under control, hold enough customers, and convert revenue into cash. If it can do that, the high yield could keep rewarding patient shareholders for years. There’s also a contrarian angle. Investors often ignore companies with declining revenue. Sometimes, they should. A shrinking business can trap dividend buyers if earnings slide faster than management can adjust. But sometimes the market underprices steady cash flow because the story sounds old. Yellow Pages could fall into that second bucket if it keeps managing the decline well.

Foolish takeaway

Still, investors need to respect the risks. This isn’t a sleep-well-at-any-price dividend stock. Revenue keeps falling. Digital marketing remains brutally competitive. Small businesses can cut ad budgets when the economy slows. A high yield also tells investors the market sees risk. If cash flow weakens enough, the dividend could come under pressure. However, even $7,000 can bring in ample income on the TSX today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
Y$12.30569$1.00$569.00Quarterly$6,998.70

So, is Yellow Pages a high-yield dividend stock to buy and hold for a decade or more? For patient investors who understand the risks, it deserves a look. The business isn’t glamorous, but it still produces cash, pays a large quarterly dividend, and trades outside the crowded income favourites. If management keeps protecting margins while the company shifts further into digital services, today’s yield could look very rewarding over time for income-focused investors willing to stay selective over the next decade and possibly even longer ahead.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Yellow Pages. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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