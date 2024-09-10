Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 TSX Stocks to Help Turn $30,000 Into $1,500 Every Year

3 TSX Stocks to Help Turn $30,000 Into $1,500 Every Year

Want to earn $1,500 of extra passive income every year? Check out these quality TSX dividend stocks to add to your portfolio now.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Canadian investors love passive income from TSX stocks. Fortunately, Canada has a plethora of dividend stocks to choose from. You can get income from a wide array of sectors, including real estate, infrastructure, energy, banking, and even technology.

If you’ve got $30,000 to invest today, here are three TSX stocks that could help you earn nearly $1,500 ($1,483.44, to be exact) of passive income per year.

Pembina Pipeline: A solid TSX infrastructure stock

The first TSX stock to consider putting $10,000 into is Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL). This is one of Canada’s largest energy infrastructure businesses. The company has carved out a niche in infrastructure and services in Western Canada.

In many instances, pipelines or midstream facilities are the only way energy producers can get their products to market. As a result, it has a strong competitive moat. Over 80% of earnings are from contracted assets. This largely supports the stability of its dividend.

After several years of strong cash generation, Pembina has a sector-leading balance sheet. This is supporting some major growth projects like the Cedar LNG terminal in Kitimat.

Pembina has historically been a dividend grower. That stalled during the pandemic. However, its dividend growth posture has returned after a couple of dividend hikes in the past few years.

This TSX stock yields 5% today. Put $10,000 into Pembina stock now, and you would earn $124.20 quarterly or $496.80 annualized.

First Capital: A steady grocery-anchored REIT

Another TSX stock to add for extra income is First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:FCR.UN). It owns some of the best-located grocery-anchor retail properties in Canada. Everyone needs a grocery store or a pharmacy or a dollar store, regardless of the economy.

These are the main types of tenants that occupy First Capital’s portfolio. As a result, First Cap is enjoying really solid rental rate growth across its assets. It has a strong 96% rate of occupancy.

Recent investor activism has led to the real estate investment trust (REIT) focusing on unlocking value across its business. It has a massive amount of development land that is hardly valued into the stock price. The REIT has been selling off properties at valuations significantly above where its stock net asset value trades.

The REIT pays a nice 4.85% distribution yield. If its initiatives are successful, there is considerable upside in the stock. Likewise, there is room to grow its distribution. A $10,000 investment would earn $40.10 monthly, or $481.24 annualized.

Dream Industrial: A top TSX real estate stock

A final TSX stock to put $10,000 into is Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN). This is a great stock to get exposure to industrial real estate in Canada and Europe. Its multi-tenant properties are in very good locations.

As a result, it has seen rents significantly increase in the past few years. In fact, its average in-place rental rate is 20-30% below market rates. This means that as leases renew or it starts new leases, it will see a substantial long-term increase in its revenue and cash flows.

Overall, Dream is well-managed, and its portfolio is defensive. This TSX stock has an elevated distribution yield of 5%. If you put $10,000 into Dream stock, you would earn $42.12 monthly, or $505.40 annually.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Pembina Pipeline$55.33180$0.69$124.20Quarterly
First Capital REIT$17.94557$0.072$40.10Monthly
Dream Industrial REIT$13.84722$0.0583$42.12Monthly

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

How Canadians Can Make $1,000 Each Month in Retirement

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high dividend yields, these three monthly paying dividend stocks could help retirees earn $1,000 monthly.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA Forever and Ever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

ETFs are a perfect, hands-off way to constantly have the perfect portfolio on hand. And these two are at the…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Make You a TFSA Millionaire by Retirement

| Adam Othman

Becoming a TFSA millionaire is more than just about the capital and time you have. It’s also about choosing the…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

The 11.5% Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fiera (TSX:FSZ) stock offers a massive amount of passive income through dividends. But there are some red flags to watch.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

In 10 Years, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Puja Tayal

If you are looking to boost your passive income, these magnificent dividend stocks can help you grow your income in…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Canadians Need to Invest to Get $750 Monthly

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Earning $750 in monthly income is possible through dividend stocks, the gold standard of passive-income investing.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

3 Evergreen RRSP Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Own

| Adam Othman

While each Canadian investor may have their own selection criteria for retirement stocks, there are some that are viable picks…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

6% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying and Holding These TSX Stocks for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks provide a compelling yield of at least 6%. Moreover, they could continue to grow their quarterly payouts.

Read more »