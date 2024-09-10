Member Login
Fairfax Financial Now Pays $20.29 in Dividends Per Share: Time to Buy the Stock?

Sure, Fairfax comes with a hefty price tag. However, that price tag also comes with a hefty, and safe, dividend!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION

Image source: Getty Images

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) dividend on the TSX is known for its strength and reliability, thereby making it a solid choice for income-focused investors. The company has a long history of paying consistent dividends, reflecting its strong financial foundation and disciplined management. While Fairfax is primarily known for its insurance and investment businesses, it has also shown a commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends.

With a focus on conservative underwriting and savvy investment strategies, Fairfax’s ability to generate steady cash flow supports its robust dividend payouts, thus making it an attractive option for those looking for a dependable income stream in their portfolio. Especially with a $20.29 annual dividend to pay out!

About Fairfax

Fairfax has built a reputation as a dependable dividend stock, reflecting its strong financial management and consistent performance. Founded in 1985 by Prem Watsa, Fairfax has grown into a global insurance and investment powerhouse. Over the years, the company has focused on conservative underwriting practices and value-oriented investment strategies. These have helped it navigate various market cycles. This prudent approach has enabled Fairfax to not only grow its business but also to return value to shareholders through regular dividend payments.

As a dividend stock, Fairfax has a history of steady and occasionally increasing payouts, making it an attractive option for long-term investors. The company’s focus on long-term value creation rather than short-term gains has contributed to its ability to sustain and grow its dividend over time. While the dividend yield might not be the highest on the TSX, Fairfax’s track record of resilience and prudent management offers investors peace of mind, especially since their dividends are backed by a solid and well-managed company.

Continued strength

Recently, Fairfax made strategic moves to fuel its growth and strengthen its position in various industries. One such move is the recent acquisition of additional shares in Ensign Energy Services. This brought Fairfax’s total holdings to approximately 18.2% of the company. The investment aligns with Fairfax’s strategy of acquiring significant stakes in companies that show potential for long-term growth. By increasing its position in Ensign, Fairfax is betting on the energy sector’s future prospects, especially as the world continues to navigate the complexities of energy production and sustainability. This move demonstrates Fairfax’s confidence in the value Ensign brings to its portfolio – plus its commitment to making calculated investments that can yield substantial returns over time.

Furthermore, Fairfax recently entered into an agreement to acquire Sleep Country Canada Holdings, a major player in the Canadian mattress and bedding market. This acquisition, valued at approximately $1.7 billion, is another example of Fairfax’s strategy to diversify its portfolio and invest in companies with strong brand recognition and growth potential. The acquisition offers Fairfax a foothold in the consumer goods sector, further broadening its investment base. By targeting well-established companies with solid financials and growth opportunities, Fairfax is positioning itself to continue delivering value to its shareholders while expanding its influence across different industries.

Into earnings

Fairfax Financial’s dividend is a testament to the company’s strong financial performance and prudent management. With substantial net earnings of $915.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 and a healthy increase in book value per share, Fairfax has the solid financial footing necessary to support its dividend payouts. The company paid a significant $15 per common share dividend in the first quarter of 2024. This reflects both its profitability and commitment to returning value to shareholders. This kind of robust dividend is a clear indicator of Fairfax’s ability to generate consistent cash flow – thus making it an attractive option for dividend-focused investors.

Moreover, Fairfax’s low payout ratio of just 9.2% suggests that the company is not overextending itself to pay dividends, leaving ample room for growth or increased payouts in the future. The forward annual dividend rate of $20.29 per share, coupled with the company’s strong earnings and investment gains, underscores the reliability and sustainability of Fairfax’s dividend. For investors seeking a dependable dividend stock with the potential for long-term growth, Fairfax Financial stands out as a strong candidate, backed by its impressive earnings and disciplined financial strategy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

