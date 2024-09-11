Member Login
1 Colossal Canadian Stock Down 15% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Looking for income at a cheap price? Allied stock could certainly offer that up, especially for long-term investors.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada

Source: Getty Images

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) has experienced a major decline in the last year, primarily due to the broader challenges facing the real estate sector, and particularly in the office space market. With the shift towards remote and hybrid work models, demand for traditional office spaces has softened, thereby putting pressure on companies like Allied that have significant exposure to office properties.

Furthermore, higher interest rates increased borrowing costs. This can impact real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Allied by squeezing margins and making it more expensive to finance new projects or refinance existing debt. These factors have combined to weigh on Allied’s stock performance over the past year. But now may be the time to jump back in with shares down 15%.

About Allied

Allied Properties REIT is a well-known name on the TSX, recognized for its focus on urban office spaces and high-quality commercial real estate in Canada’s major cities. The company has built a strong portfolio that primarily includes distinctive and strategically located properties in cities like Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. These spaces are often sought after by tech firms, creative industries, and other innovative businesses that value the vibrant, urban environments where Allied’s properties are typically situated.

However, like many others in the commercial real estate sector, Allied Properties has faced some challenges recently, particularly due to the shift in workplace dynamics brought about by the pandemic. The growing trend of remote and hybrid work has led to softer demand for traditional office spaces, putting pressure on companies that heavily invest in this area. Despite these challenges, Allied continues to manage its assets strategically. Now focusing on long-term growth and maintaining its position as a key player in urban commercial real estate. For investors, Allied Properties REIT offers a blend of high-quality assets with a long-term vision. Though it’s currently navigating a changing landscape in the office space market.

Plans in motion

To turn things around, Allied Properties would need to focus on adapting to the evolving office space market and capitalizing on the opportunities presented by lower interest rates. One key strategy could be to further diversify their portfolio by increasing investments in mixed-use properties that combine office, residential, and retail spaces. This approach would help mitigate the risks associated with declining demand for traditional office spaces and tap into the growing interest in flexible, multi-purpose urban environments. Furthermore, Allied could explore opportunities to repurpose or modernize existing office spaces to meet the new demands of businesses looking for more flexible, hybrid work environments.

With interest rates still coming down, Allied Properties could also take advantage of lower borrowing costs to refinance existing debt or fund new projects. This would improve their financial position and provide the flexibility to invest in growth areas. Expanding into emerging urban markets or acquiring undervalued properties could be another smart move, allowing Allied to position itself strongly for a market rebound. By staying agile and responsive to market trends, while leveraging lower interest rates to optimize their capital structure, Allied Properties could set the stage for a successful turnaround.

Time to buy

Now could be an excellent time to consider buying Allied Properties REIT for a few key reasons. First, the stock is currently trading at a significant discount, with a price-to-book ratio of just 0.4, which means you’re getting a lot of value for your money. Despite recent challenges, the company still holds a robust portfolio of urban office spaces and mixed-use properties. This positions it well for long-term growth, especially as urbanization trends continue.

Moreover, with interest rates potentially coming down, Allied Properties could see lower borrowing costs, which would improve its financial flexibility and profitability. The REIT’s impressive forward annual dividend yield of 10.4% at writing also makes it an attractive income investment, offering a steady stream of income while you wait for the stock’s value to rebound. For investors looking for a mix of income and potential capital appreciation, Allied Properties REIT might be a compelling option.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

