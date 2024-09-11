Member Login
3 Cheap Canadian Stocks That Offer up to 15% Dividend Yields!

These three dividend stocks don’t just offer cheap prices but also superbly high dividend yields.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
When hunting for cheap dividend stocks on the TSX, it’s key to keep an eye out for companies with solid histories of consistent dividend payments. Looking for a decent dividend yield, while making sure it’s sustainable, it’s the best option. Anything too high might be a red flag.

Also, check the payout ratio to ensure the company isn’t stretching itself too thin to keep investors happy. Or, at the very least, make sure it has a strategy to come back. And lastly, consider the company’s fundamentals, like its revenue and profit trends, to make sure it has the strength to keep those dividends flowing. With that in mind, these three stocks might be prime subjects.

True North REIT

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:TNT.UN) stands out as an attractive option for investors, particularly those seeking high yields in the real estate sector. With a forward annual dividend yield of around 15.9% at writing, this stock offers substantial income potential. Thus making it appealing to dividend-focused investors. The stock faces challenges, such as a decrease in quarterly revenue and a high payout ratio. However, the trust’s ability to maintain strong cash flow from its portfolio of commercial properties indicates a commitment to sustaining its generous dividend.

Moreover, TNT.UN is trading at a relatively low price compared to its book value, suggesting that it might be undervalued. This could present an opportunity for investors looking to buy into a REIT at a discount, especially if the broader commercial real estate market stabilizes. Of course, it’s essential to consider the risks, including its high debt-to-equity ratio and negative profit margin. Yet the potential rewards, particularly through dividends, make TNT.UN a compelling option for those willing to take on a bit of risk for higher returns.

Fiera

Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) is an intriguing option for investors seeking both growth potential and substantial income. With a forward annual dividend yield of around 11.6% at writing, FSZ offers an attractive return for income-focused investors, especially in today’s volatile market. The stock faced some recent challenges, including a dip in quarterly earnings growth. However, the company’s robust operating margin and solid return on equity of 22.95% demonstrate its ability to generate significant profits from its operations.

Plus, FSZ has shown resilience with a year-over-year increase in revenue, reflecting its capacity to navigate market fluctuations effectively. Trading at a relatively modest price compared to its earnings, FSZ appears to be an undervalued opportunity. The company’s strong dividend history and potential for capital appreciation make it a compelling choice for those looking to diversify their portfolio with a stable, income-generating stock.

Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) is an excellent option for investors looking for a reliable income-generating investment with a strong focus on stability. This real estate investment trust (REIT) specializes in grocery-anchored retail properties. These are known for their resilience, even in volatile economic times. With a forward annual dividend yield of 9.15% at writing, it offers an attractive income stream that is especially appealing in a low-interest-rate environment. The consistent demand for grocery-anchored retail ensures steady cash flows, thereby making SGR.UN a dependable choice for income-focused investors.

Additionally, SGR.UN is trading at a price that is appealing relative to its book value. The REIT is now offering a price-to-book ratio of 0.80, indicating it might be undervalued. The REIT’s strong operating margins and a solid book value per share of $11.60 further support its position as a sound investment. It holds a portfolio anchored by essential retail properties. Therefore, Slate Grocery REIT is well-positioned to deliver steady returns and capital appreciation over the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital and Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

