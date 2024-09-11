Member Login
Home » Investing » Is TD Bank Stock a Buy in 2024?

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy in 2024?

TD Bank stock is trading 22% lower than its 2022 highs — is this a good time to buy or should we remain cautious?

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
question marks written reminders tickets

Image source: Getty Images

The last few months have not been good for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Sadly, headlines of bribery and drug money have shaken investors’ confidence in what was once considered one of the most trustworthy banks. In response, TD Bank’s stock price is down 23% from its 2022 highs.

Considering all of this, is TD Bank stock a buy in 2024?

TD’s money-laundering scandal results in a sizable provision

In discussing TD Bank’s future, I think it’s best to first deal with the realities of today. Most notable is the ongoing investigation into and settlement of TD Bank’s role in money laundering drug profits. This news came as a shock to many investors. Today, the bank is being fined for its role in this, and it has been left reeling, with many big changes coming.

TD’s latest quarter showed us a glimpse of the ramifications of this development, with the bank swinging to a net loss of $181 million. The bank was hit by a number of charges, including a $2.6 billion charge to cover anticipated costs to settle the money-laundering charges. The reported loss compares to net income of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year.

On top of this, provisions for credit losses came in at $1.06 billion, up from $766 million in the same quarter last year. This reminds us that the credit situation is still precarious as the bank prepares for increasing credit losses.

Normalized results fall short of expectations

Even without the one-time special charges, TD Bank missed third-quarter earnings per share expectations, reporting earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 versus expectations of $2.08. It’s not a big miss, but it’s a miss nonetheless. Revenue of $14.1 billion, however, came in ahead of expectations and increased a healthy 9.8%.

Looking ahead: TD faces restrictions

When considering whether we should buy TD Bank stock in 2024, we have to consider some of the possible non-monetary restrictions that might be placed on the bank as a result of the money-laundering scandal. These could include restrictions on growing the balance sheet. This would limit the bank’s growth opportunities and flexibility. It poses a risk to the bank’s future.

So, TD Bank stock continues to trade at a premium to the banking group. Its earnings multiple is currently at 19.6 times compared to a multiple of 15 times for its peer group. Also, TD Bank stock trades at a price-to-cash flow multiple of 16 times. This compares to a multiple of 12 times multiple for its peer group.

The bottom line

The added noise that has plagued TD Bank since the money laundering scandal broke has been a black cloud over it. In my view, the risk of continued monetary and non-monetary repercussions is real. Also, the hit that Toronto-Dominion Bank’s brand took as a result of the scandal could hinder its efforts to grow its business as successfully as in the past. People have long memories. They are very careful to avoid putting their money in a bank if they perceive it to be distrustful.

I would continue to watch TD Bank stock, but I would wait to buy it on weakness. Wait until the stock adequately reflects the risk associated with it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in TD Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Bank of Montreal vs. Royal Bank of Canada: Which Canadian Bank Stock Is the Better Buy?

| Andrew Walker

RY trades near a record high, while BMO is out of favour with investors.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

3 Things You Need to Know If You Buy Canadian Western Bank Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) recently received approval to be taken over by National Bank, so what should investors do now?

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Bank Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 5 Percent to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great discounted option to buy? Here's a dividend stock down 5% that holds plenty of long-term potential.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Bank Stocks

The Average Canadian Stock Investor Owns This 1 Stock: Do You?

| Kay Ng

Canadian investors can buy shares of this one stock. Then, sit back and enjoy the nice dividend income while waiting…

Read more »

Technology
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Bank Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite short-term challenges from investigations into its AML program, these factors could help TD Bank stock regain its upward momentum.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Bank of Nova Scotia or Royal Bank Stock Today?

| Andrew Walker

These Canadian banks just reported fiscal Q3 2024 results.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Bank Stocks

Buy, Sell, or Hold Bank of Nova Scotia Stock?

| Adam Othman

Holding onto promising stocks is usually the safest bet in shaky markets. But sometimes, selling at the right time or…

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Bank Stocks

A Surging Canadian Bank That’s a Top Stock to Buy Today

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) shares could continue outdoing bigger peers in the banking scene.

Read more »