This 8.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

This 8.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

This dividend stock currently offers a substantial 8.8% dividend yield, making it a top choice for investors seeking passive income.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Monthly dividend stocks can be a fantastic option for investors because they provide a steady, predictable income stream — income that can help smooth out cash flow, especially for those relying on their investments for regular income. Unlike quarterly dividends, getting paid monthly means you can reinvest your earnings more frequently, potentially boosting your overall returns through the power of compounding. Plus, there’s just something satisfying about seeing that regular deposit hit your account every month! So, let’s look at one option investors may want to consider.

Timbercreek

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) is a bit of a hidden gem for investors who appreciate stability and consistent income. Specializing in providing mortgages to income-producing properties, like multi-residential and commercial real estate, Timbercreek offers a solid way to tap into the real estate market without having to deal with the hassles of being a landlord. Its focus on low-risk, high-quality properties helps to ensure that its portfolio remains strong, even when the broader real estate market experiences some turbulence.

What makes Timbercreek Financial particularly appealing is its commitment to paying out regular dividends, thereby making it an attractive choice for income-focused investors. With a strategy rooted in cautious, well-managed growth, Timbercreek aims to deliver steady returns without taking on unnecessary risk. It’s a great option for those looking to add a reliable income stream to their portfolios while gaining some exposure to the real estate sector.

Into earnings

Based on the latest earnings report, investors should take away that Timbercreek Financial remains a strong player in the real estate lending space, even amidst a shifting market. The company’s ability to maintain a solid net mortgage investment portfolio and generate consistent cash flow demonstrates its resilience. The reported distributable income, while slightly down from last year, still supports a healthy dividend payout. Which is crucial for income-focused investors. The conservative portfolio composition, with a focus on income-producing commercial real estate and a high percentage of first mortgages, further underlines the company’s commitment to minimizing risk — all while delivering steady returns.

Investors should also note Timbercreek’s strategic approach to managing its loan portfolio, particularly in the face of current economic challenges. The company’s experienced management team is actively working through staged loans. This is key to ensuring positive outcomes. Additionally, the supportive macroeconomic environment, including potential benefits from recent Bank of Canada rate cuts, positions Timbercreek Financial to capitalize on new opportunities and grow its portfolio. All in all, the company’s consistent performance and strategic focus make it a worthwhile consideration for those seeking stability and income in their investments.

Still valuable

Timbercreek Financial presents a compelling value proposition for investors seeking stability and income. With a forward dividend yield of 8.9% at writing and a consistent payout ratio, the company offers a reliable income stream. This is particularly appealing in today’s uncertain market environment. The stock’s price-to-book ratio of 0.94 suggests it is trading below its intrinsic value, thus offering potential for price appreciation as well. Additionally, Timbercreek’s focus on income-producing commercial real estate, combined with a conservative portfolio composition, enhances its attractiveness as a relatively safe investment.

Moreover, Timbercreek Financial’s solid profitability, evidenced by a 70.41% profit margin and a 68.97% operating margin, underscores its operational efficiency, along with its ability to generate substantial earnings. Despite some challenges reflected in a slight year-over-year earnings decline, the company’s robust return on equity of 8.73% and disciplined management of debt make it a valuable option for investors looking to balance income with growth potential. Overall, Timbercreek Financial’s combination of a high dividend yield, strong profitability, and strategic asset management positions it as a solid investment opportunity.

