Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me More Than $300 Per Month

3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me More Than $300 Per Month

Do you want to earn a tasty income stream? Here are three dividend stocks that pay over $300 each month.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Is your portfolio diversified? Finding that perfect mix of investments is not only something that can diversify your portfolio across a broad section of the market, but it’s also something that can generate a recurring income stream. And there are plenty of dividend stocks that pay out.

Here’s a handful of stocks that can help you generate an extra $300 each month.

Option #1: The bank

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is known as Canada’s most international bank, but there’s something else this bank stock is known for. It currently offers investors a very appetizing 6.04% yield.

This means that investors who can drop $30,000 into Scotiabank will earn just over $1,800 annually, or $150 each month. Even better, Scotiabank not only pays out a handsome yield but has also provided generous annual upticks to that dividend for years without fail.

But why consider Scotiabank? As one of Canada’s big banks, Scotiabank generates reliable revenue from its domestic operations. That recurring revenue allows the bank to invest in growth markets and pay out that handsome dividend.

Turning to growth, Scotiabank is focused on several markets in Latin America that offer significantly higher growth potential.

Collectively, these points make Scotiabank one of the great dividend stocks that pay, which should be on every investor’s radar.

Option #2: Energy

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is yet another of the great dividend stocks that pay investors handsomely. Enbridge is an energy infrastructure giant operating the largest and most complex pipeline network on the planet.

That pipeline business generates a reliable revenue stream that allows the company to invest in growth and pay one of the best dividends on the market. As of the time of writing, that dividend pays an insane 6.70% yield.

Using that same $30,000 example above, investors will earn an attractive first-year income of $2,000. The reason I say first-year is because Enbridge has an established tradition of providing investors with generous annual upticks to that dividend going back for three decades without fail.

Turning to growth, most investors may not realize this, but Enbridge is much more than pipelines. The company also operates one of the largest renewable energy portfolios in Canada. Additionally, Enbridge operates the largest natural gas utility on the continent.

It is worth noting that in addition to the pipeline business, both renewable energy and natural gas utility are equally defensive segments.

In short, Enbridge is a dividend stock that pays handsomely and should be in every portfolio.

Option #3: The rental property alternative

Most Canadian investors are aware of the lucrative opportunity that is owning a rental property. Unfortunately, rising home prices, property taxes and insurance rates have priced out many would-be landlords.

Fortunately, there is another option. RioCan Real Estate (TSX:REI.UN) represents a unique option for investors to become landlords but without the need for a mortgage or tenants.

RioCan is one of the largest real estate investment trusts (REITs) in Canada. While historically, RioCan has opted for commercial retail properties, in recent years, the company has changed that mix to include mixed-use residential properties.

And that’s where investors can reap significant rewards.

RioCan’s growing mixed-use residential portfolio comprises residential towers that sit atop several floors of retail. Even better, those properties are located in major metro areas along transit corridors. This makes them in-demand options with easy commute times and access to entertainment and shopping.

For prospective investors, there are a few key advantages. First, the risk of investing is spread across multiple properties rather than just one rental unit. That also means that the income generated is at a lower risk and is not managed by a single landlord.

And speaking of that income, RioCan is one of the dividend stocks that pay a tasty monthly distribution. As of the time of writing, that works out to a 5.59% yield.

Final thoughts

No stock is without some risk, including the trio noted above. Fortunately, these three stocks can help investors reap a very juicy income stream. Here’s how:

CompanyRecent PriceNo. of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Bank of Nova Scotia$70.21427$4.24$452.62Quarterly
Enbridge$54.84547$3.66$500.51Quarterly
RioCan Real Estate$19.891005$1.11$92.96Monthly

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Forget the Magnificent 7: Buy the Top-Notch 2!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While the Magnificent 7 look, well, pretty magnificent, there are two others investors may want to consider instead.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Gems to Buy as Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rates

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why top TSX stocks such as Slate Grocery should benefit from a lower interest rate environment in the next…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Earn $100 Monthly With $17,500 in These 3 TSX Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding, monthly-paying dividend stocks could deliver a stable monthly payout.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Million-Dollar TFSA? 1 Way to Win That Wealth!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking to get that million-dollar TFSA? It's not as hard as you might think, especially with a REIT…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,470.68 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to start creating massive passive income, this dividend stock is sure to get you there, especially when…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Can Enbridge Sustain its Dividend Growth Through 2030?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a TSX dividend stock that is positioned to grow its dividends in 2024 and beyond, making it a…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Is It Too Late to Buy Fortis Stock Now?

| Kay Ng

Fortis stock is driven by a quality business, making it a valuable addition to a diversified portfolio, at the right…

Read more »

risk/reward
Dividend Stocks

2 Risky Dividend Stocks to Avoid (and 2 Safe Ones)

| Puja Tayal

Not all dividend stocks that give high yields are worth buying. Here’s how you can differentiate between safe and risky…

Read more »