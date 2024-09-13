8.9% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This TSX Passive-Income Stock in Bulk!

Are you looking for passive income that lasts? Consider this stock with a high dividend yield and a supported payout ratio.

Dividend stocks are fantastic for creating compound wealth. That’s because reinvesting those dividends can supercharge your returns. For example, historically, the S&P 500 has returned about 10% annually. Yet, if you reinvested dividends, your returns could jump closer to 12%. Over time, that extra 2% can result in a significantly larger portfolio. Thus helping investors grow their wealth much faster!

Be careful

While high dividend yields can be tempting, these are not always a sign of a great investment. Often, a high yield can be the result of a company’s falling stock price. And this might signal financial trouble. In these cases, the dividend might not be sustainable, and the company could cut or eliminate it altogether, thereby leaving investors with less income than they anticipated.

Additionally, focusing only on high yields might lead investors to overlook companies with lower, more sustainable dividends that offer long-term growth potential. It’s important to strike a balance. Choosing dividend stocks that not only offer reasonable yields but also have solid fundamentals and the ability to grow their payouts over time. That way, you’re setting yourself up for steady, reliable income rather than chasing unsustainable high yields.

A stock to watch

Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV) on the TSX could be a great investment if you’re looking for a reliable income stream without the risk associated with overly high yields. DIV focuses on acquiring royalty streams from stable businesses. This means it has consistent cash flow coming in from a range of sectors. The diversified approach helps reduce risk since it’s not reliant on just one company or industry. Plus, its business model is designed to generate steady revenue. And this, in turn, supports regular dividend payments.

Another reason DIV stands out is its attractive dividend yield, which is sustainable thanks to its diversified portfolio and conservative payout ratio. Instead of chasing sky-high yields that might be unsustainable, investors in DIV can benefit from a well-managed company with a focus on delivering consistent dividends. This makes it a solid choice for investors who want to strike the right balance between yield and long-term dividend growth.

Growth and stability

DIV now offers investors a stable and growing income stream through its diversified portfolio of royalty assets. With a dividend yield of around 8.86% at writing, it’s an attractive option for income-focused investors. In the second quarter of 2024, DIV reported a revenue increase of 18.6% year over year, reaching $16.8 million. Thereby showcasing its steady growth. The company’s payout ratio of 88.6% reflects a healthy balance between rewarding shareholders and sustaining long-term growth.

One of the standout features of DIV is its focus on stable, royalty-generating businesses. This provides consistent cash flow to support its dividend payments. For the first half of 2024, distributable cash grew by 13.9% to $21.2 million, demonstrating its ability to generate reliable income even in volatile markets. With a diversified portfolio and a commitment to growing shareholder returns, DIV remains a compelling choice for those looking to balance income and growth.