Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Airline Investment: Air Canada Stock vs. Delta Air Lines

Better Airline Investment: Air Canada Stock vs. Delta Air Lines

Should you invest in Air Canada or Delta Air Lines stock right now?

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
A airplane sits on a runway.

Source: Getty Images

Airline stocks have underperformed the broader markets by a wide margin since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the airline sector is capital intensive, several companies were forced to increase balance sheet debt to keep operations running amid global lockdowns. While economies reopened by the end of 2021, airlines were wrestling with a slew of macro headwinds such as inflation, rising fuel prices, higher interest rates, and sluggish consumer spending.

Today, several airline stocks, including Air Canada (TSX:AC) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), trade at compelling valuations. So, let’s see which airline stock is a good investment right now.

Is Delta Air Lines stock a good buy?

Valued at US$29 billion by market cap, Delta Air Lines stock is down 30% from all-time highs. In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, Delta Air Lines reported adjusted revenue of US$15.4 billion with earnings of US$2.36 per share. While its earnings aligned with estimates, Delta Air missed revenue forecasts of US$15.45 billion.

However, during its earnings call, Delta Air Lines forecast record revenue for Q3 due to strong summer travel demand. Despite its optimistic outlook, it did not meet consensus estimates as several carriers lowered airfares in the current quarter to offset an oversupply of flights.

Notably, the company’s June airfare fell by 5.1% year over year and was 5.7% lower compared to May, primarily due to slowing inflation numbers.

Delta Air Lines emphasized that higher-margin corporate travel continues to increase and expects customers to grow or maintain corporate travel spending in the future. Further, the company reported a growth in airline tickets, up 10% to US$5.6 billion in Q2 of 2024. Its credit card partnership with American Express brought in US$1.9 billion, up 9% from last year.

In 2024, Delta Air expects earnings to range between US$6 and US$7 per share while forecasting free cash flow at US$4 billion. Priced at seven times free cash flow, DAL stock is relatively cheap and trades at a 30% discount to consensus price target estimates.

Is Air Canada stock undervalued?

Down over 50% from record levels, Air Canada stock might seem a compelling buy for value-seeking investors. In the June quarter, Air Canada reported revenue of $5.5 billion, an increase of 2% year over year. However, its operating income fell from $466 million to $336 million in the last 12 months.

A key reason for Air Canada’s underperformance is its balance sheet debt, which is around $12.5 billion. Comparatively, the stock has a market cap of $5.5 billion.

In the last 12 months, Air Canada’s interest has totalled $839 million, while its free cash flow is close to $2.3 billion. Thus, it is evident that Air Canada is generating enough cash flow to service its debt obligations.

Further, priced at less than three times trailing free cash flow, Air Canada stock is very cheap and trades at a 40% discount to consensus price targets.

The Foolish takeaway

Air Canada and Delta Air Lines continue to generate significant cash flows despite a challenging macro environment. However, their financials could quickly deteriorate if recession fears come true. Given these factors, I would choose Delta Air over Air Canada due to the former’s larger fleet size and expansive international network.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The ongoing record rally in gold prices could continue to drive TSX mining stocks higher today as speculations about the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 12

| Jitendra Parashar

An overnight rally in commodity prices could extend gains in the TSX index into today’s session as investors watch the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. consumer inflation report for August will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 10

| Jitendra Parashar

The Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem’s speech and press conference will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Stock Market

2 TSX Stocks Ready for Big-Time Earnings Growth: Buy Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

These two TSX stocks are forecast to deliver solid earnings growth over the next 18 months and trade at a…

Read more »

Stock Market

3 Profitable TSX Stocks to Buy in September

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in highly profitable TSX stocks such as TMX and Canadian Pacific Kansas can help you beat the broader markets…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Stock Market

CNR vs CP: Which Canadian Railway Stock Wins?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific are two top TSX stocks that have delivered market-beating returns to shareholders.

Read more »

Stock Market

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality growth stocks such as Kraken and TerraVest are flying under the radar. Here's why I'm bullish on the two…

Read more »