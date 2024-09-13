Grab This 7.3% Dividend Yield Before It’s Gone!

Before chasing high yields, investors should take a step back to examine the dividend safety, downside risk, and total returns potential.

In the ever-changing world of stock investments, securing a high dividend yield is a sought-after opportunity. Yet, there are two key factors that could dramatically reduce this yield: a rising stock price and a dividend cut.

Ideally, investors prefer the former, where an increase in stock price lowers the yield but signifies robust company performance. The latter, a dividend cut, is less favourable and often signals underlying financial struggles.

For those eyeing a compelling investment, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) presents an intriguing case. The company’s current dividend yield stands at an impressive 7.3%, with the added benefit of monthly payouts.

This frequent dividend distribution appeals to many investors who prefer receiving dividends more regularly compared to quarterly payments. However, it’s crucial to understand that, as an oil and gas producer, Whitecap is subject to the inherent volatility of commodity prices. Despite its best efforts to hedge against these fluctuations, the company’s financial health can be swayed by unpredictable market forces.

A track record of resilience and growth

Whitecap Resources has demonstrated a notable commitment to its dividend. Please allow me to elaborate. Since 2021, the company has managed to enhance its dividend, signaling a strong dedication to rewarding its shareholders. Despite facing challenges, including three years between 2013 and 2021 when its dividends were lower than the prior year, Whitecap has shown resilience. Each time market conditions improved, the company promptly raised its dividend again.

An illustrative example of this resilience is seen in the stock’s performance post-2018. After reaching over $18 per share, the energy stock suffered significant declines, culminating in a pandemic-induced market crash in 2020, which drove the price below $1.

For those who seized this opportunity, the rewards have been substantial, with returns hitting about 77% per year. This dramatic turnaround underscores the potential for both high dividends and significant capital appreciation when the market conditions align favourably.

Recent performance and future prospects

Examining Whitecap Resources’ recent performance offers additional insights into its current financial standing. In the first half of the year, the company reported a 10% year-over-year increase in petroleum and natural gas revenues, reaching $1.9 billion. However, net income experienced a sharp decline of over 30%, falling to $304 million, and diluted earnings per share dropped by 29% to $0.51.

Despite these challenges, the company’s funds flow only decreased by 6% to $810 million, resulting in a minor per-share decline of 4% to $1.35. The dividends declared during this period represented approximately 27% of the funds flow.

At its current price of $9.92 per share, analysts suggest that Whitecap’s stock is trading at a discount of about 29%. This discount presents a potential upside of up to 40%, making it an attractive prospect for investors looking for value.

Nonetheless, while the high dividend yield is appealing, it’s essential for investors to also consider the overall return potential. Market corrections might offer prime opportunities to buy at lower prices and capitalize on future gains.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Whitecap Resources offers a robust dividend yield and a portfolio of assets that provide stable production and predictable cash flows. While the 7.3% dividend yield is certainly enticing, it’s important for investors to look beyond the immediate payout and consider the stock’s total return potential. By being strategic and capitalizing on significant market corrections, investors can enhance their returns and benefit from both high dividends and substantial stock appreciation.