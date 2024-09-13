Member Login
Home » Investing » Grab This 7.3% Dividend Yield Before It’s Gone!

Grab This 7.3% Dividend Yield Before It’s Gone!

Before chasing high yields, investors should take a step back to examine the dividend safety, downside risk, and total returns potential.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:

In the ever-changing world of stock investments, securing a high dividend yield is a sought-after opportunity. Yet, there are two key factors that could dramatically reduce this yield: a rising stock price and a dividend cut.

Ideally, investors prefer the former, where an increase in stock price lowers the yield but signifies robust company performance. The latter, a dividend cut, is less favourable and often signals underlying financial struggles.

For those eyeing a compelling investment, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) presents an intriguing case. The company’s current dividend yield stands at an impressive 7.3%, with the added benefit of monthly payouts.

This frequent dividend distribution appeals to many investors who prefer receiving dividends more regularly compared to quarterly payments. However, it’s crucial to understand that, as an oil and gas producer, Whitecap is subject to the inherent volatility of commodity prices. Despite its best efforts to hedge against these fluctuations, the company’s financial health can be swayed by unpredictable market forces.

A track record of resilience and growth

Whitecap Resources has demonstrated a notable commitment to its dividend. Please allow me to elaborate. Since 2021, the company has managed to enhance its dividend, signaling a strong dedication to rewarding its shareholders. Despite facing challenges, including three years between 2013 and 2021 when its dividends were lower than the prior year, Whitecap has shown resilience. Each time market conditions improved, the company promptly raised its dividend again.

An illustrative example of this resilience is seen in the stock’s performance post-2018. After reaching over $18 per share, the energy stock suffered significant declines, culminating in a pandemic-induced market crash in 2020, which drove the price below $1.

For those who seized this opportunity, the rewards have been substantial, with returns hitting about 77% per year. This dramatic turnaround underscores the potential for both high dividends and significant capital appreciation when the market conditions align favourably.

Recent performance and future prospects

Examining Whitecap Resources’ recent performance offers additional insights into its current financial standing. In the first half of the year, the company reported a 10% year-over-year increase in petroleum and natural gas revenues, reaching $1.9 billion. However, net income experienced a sharp decline of over 30%, falling to $304 million, and diluted earnings per share dropped by 29% to $0.51.

Despite these challenges, the company’s funds flow only decreased by 6% to $810 million, resulting in a minor per-share decline of 4% to $1.35. The dividends declared during this period represented approximately 27% of the funds flow.

At its current price of $9.92 per share, analysts suggest that Whitecap’s stock is trading at a discount of about 29%. This discount presents a potential upside of up to 40%, making it an attractive prospect for investors looking for value.

Nonetheless, while the high dividend yield is appealing, it’s essential for investors to also consider the overall return potential. Market corrections might offer prime opportunities to buy at lower prices and capitalize on future gains.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Whitecap Resources offers a robust dividend yield and a portfolio of assets that provide stable production and predictable cash flows. While the 7.3% dividend yield is certainly enticing, it’s important for investors to look beyond the immediate payout and consider the stock’s total return potential. By being strategic and capitalizing on significant market corrections, investors can enhance their returns and benefit from both high dividends and substantial stock appreciation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Beyond Basic: Turn That TFSA Into a Gold Mine With $7,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Basic materials are anything but basic. These are the back bone of every economy, and should be the back bone…

Read more »

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $464 in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This high yield TSX stock could help generate steady passive income.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t miss your chance to load up on these two beaten-down energy stocks at these heavily discounted prices.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

1 Renewable Energy Stock to Buy and Hold

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) could be a top renewable energy stock for investors to consider right now.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Energy Stocks

Is It Too Late to Buy Fortis Stock Now?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a top utilities stock I think long-term dividend investors should consider, even at current levels.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

TSX Domination: The 4.1% Dividend Stock Canadian Investors Should Watch

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors should seriously consider owning a top-tier energy stock and earn in two ways.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge stock (TSX:ENB) has long been one of the best dividend payers out there. But, perhaps it might be time…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Energy Stocks

CES Energy Stock Is Rising, But I’m Worried About 1 Thing

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite a potential short-term challenge, CES Energy’s (TSX:CEU) long-term growth outlook remains strong, which could make it an attractive buy…

Read more »