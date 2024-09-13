Member Login
Stock-Split Watch: Is Coca-Cola Next?

Here’s why I think this consumer staple dividend king is now overdue for a stock split.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
The tops of soda cans

Image source: Getty Images.

Back in May, when I last discussed Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), the stock was priced at $63.58. Fast forward to September 10th, and it’s now trading at $71.69, marking a 12.7% price increase.

Additionally, shareholders would have enjoyed a quarterly dividend payment of $0.485. Today, September 13th, also happens to be an ex-dividend date.

Given that Coca-Cola’s stock price is at all-time highs, there’s speculation that the company might be due for a stock split – a strategy it has historically employed multiple times.

Here’s why this might be the case and whether Coca-Cola still represents a good buying opportunity.

Coca-Cola stock split history

Coca-Cola has a long and rich history of stock splits, aiming to keep its shares accessible and appealing to retail investors. Here’s how a single share would have evolved over the years if you had owned it from the beginning:

  1. September 5, 1919: Starting with 1 share.
  2. April 25, 1927: The first split – a 1-for-1 stock dividend – doubled your holdings to 2 shares.
  3. November 15, 1935: A 4-for-1 stock split then increased your shares to 8.
  4. January 22, 1960: A 3-for-1 stock split expanded your holdings to 24 shares.
  5. January 22, 1965: Another 2-for-1 stock split doubled your shares to 48.
  6. May 13, 1968: Continuing the trend, another 2-for-1 split increased your shares to 96.
  7. May 9, 1977: The 2-for-1 split doubled your shares again to 192.
  8. June 16, 1986: A 3-for-1 stock split expanded your holdings to 576 shares.
  9. May 1, 1990: Following this 2-for-1 stock split, your shares doubled to 1,152.
  10. May 1, 1992: Yet another 2-for-1 split brought your share total to 2,304.
  11. May 1, 1996: This 2-for-1 stock split would have doubled your shares to 4,608.
  12. July 27, 2012: The most recent 2-for-1 stock split brought your holdings to 9,216 shares.

With the last split occurring in July 2012, I think Coca-Cola is long overdue for a split, especially in light of its strong recent performance.

There’s historical precedence for this too – before the July 2012 split, Coca-Cola’s board of directors recommended it when the stock was trading around $74. It’s getting close to that level right now.

Is Coca-Cola a buy?

Coca-Cola is indeed a dividend king, boasting an impressive 62 years of consecutive dividend increases.

This status is backed by strong efficiency metrics like double-digit margins and a solid return on equity, paired with a low volatility measure, with a beta of 0.6.

However, despite these attractive features, the stock appears to be overvalued at the moment. Its current dividend yield is 2.7%, which is 15% below its historical five-year average.

Moreover, its forward price-to-earnings ratio stands at 23.8, translating to an earnings yield of just 4.2%.

Ideally, for a stock to be attractive, I’d like to see its earnings yield exceed the yield on safer investments like the current U.S. 10-year Treasury, which is around 3.7%.

This helps ensure that the risk you’re taking by investing in stocks, rather than safer government bonds, is compensated by a higher potential return.

Given these factors, I would rate Coca-Cola as a ‘hold’ for now. If you currently own shares, it’s wise to continue collecting the steadily growing dividends and stay the course.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

