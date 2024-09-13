Member Login
What's the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This Index Fund

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This Index Fund

Market-wide index funds offer balance and diversification, and provide growth potential and risk mitigation for new investors.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Image source: Getty Images

For Canadians venturing into the world of investing, the array of options can be overwhelming. One of the most straightforward and effective ways to dip your toes into the stock market is through an index fund. Index funds can offer market-wide exposure, allowing investors to gain entry into the stock market with minimal experience and risk.

An index fund is a type of exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks a specific market index, such as the S&P 500 or the MSCI World Index. By investing in an index fund, you’re essentially buying a slice of the entire market, which provides immediate diversification.

Diversification is key to reducing risk and smoothing out potential volatility since it spreads your investment across a wide range of stocks. This approach is ideal for those new to investing, as it minimizes the need for extensive research into individual companies and sectors.

Why the iShares MSCI World Index ETF stands out

iShares MSCI World Index ETF (TSX:XWD) is an excellent example of an index fund that beginners should consider. XWD offers substantial diversification, covering a broad spectrum of sectors and geographical regions. The fund is strategically allocated across various sectors: approximately 25% in information technology, 16% in financials, 12% in health care, 11% in industrials, and 10% in consumer discretionary.

This diversified allocation ensures that your investment benefits from the growth of several key areas. Information technology, for example, is a sector known for its rapid growth and innovation. Financials, however, provide stability over the long term, while health care consistently shows strong performance due to its essential nature.

XWD doesn’t just focus on large-cap stocks; it also includes mid-cap equities from developed markets, which can offer higher growth potential while avoiding the risks associated with small caps.

Geographically, XWD is well-balanced, with 71% of the fund invested in the United States, 6% in Japan, 4% in the United Kingdom, and 3% in Canada, among other regions. The U.S. dominates due to its status as the world’s largest stock market, providing substantial exposure to leading global companies.

Enhancing your investment strategy

For Canadian investors already holding positions in the domestic market, such as through iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU), XWD makes a valuable complement. XIU focuses on large, established Canadian companies and has significant allocations in financials (36%), energy (17%), industrials (12%), materials (10%), and information technology (9%).

XIU boasts a low management expense ratio (MER) of 0.18%, making it an attractive option for those mindful of investment costs. Its recent distribution yield of around 3% covers the MER effectively. Meanwhile, XWD’s MER is higher at 0.48% due to its inclusion of three ETFs, including a 3.1% allocation to XIU. However, XWD also offers a recent distribution yield of 1.27%.

A prudent approach for new investors is to dollar-cost average into these funds, investing a fixed amount regularly, such as monthly. This strategy helps mitigate the effects of market volatility and reduces the risk of making poor investment decisions based on short-term market fluctuations.

For example, during significant market corrections, like the 20% drop seen in XWD in early 2022, it can be wise to invest more aggressively when prices are lower. The ETF demonstrated resilience by rallying approximately 37% over the following 1.75 years after such a correction.

The Foolish investor takeaway

In summary, starting with index funds like XWD and complementing them with funds like XIU offers a balanced, diversified investment strategy. This approach is ideal for beginners, providing both growth potential and risk management as you embark on your investing journey.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

