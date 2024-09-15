Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

Are you looking for ways to earn $5,000 in TFSA passive income? Consider rebalancing your portfolio, shifting $20,000 to these stocks.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

The TSX Composite Index, Nasdaq Composite Index, and the S&P 500 Index are in the red as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data for August 2024 has increased fears of a recession. The market moves in the most unpredictable manner in a boom period as people have ample liquidity to take risky bets. However, it performs more or less in a similar manner in a weak economy. Many investors cash out their stocks over fears of a dip, creating an opportunity for long-term investors to buy stocks at a sale. Now is a good time to buy attractive dividend stocks at their low and give a boost to your passive-income pool.

How to use TFSA to earn $5,000 per passive income

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the only registered savings account that allows you to withdraw money tax-free. While the 2024 contribution limit is $7,000, you can reinvest any of your stock market earnings that you haven’t withdrawn from TFSA.

It is a good time to switch from growth stocks to dividend stocks. If you have any stocks you want to cash down, you can reinvest that money in these stocks and boost up your passive-income stream.

Invest $20,000 and earn $5,000 in annual passive income

To boost your passive income in the long term, it is better to choose stocks that have a higher dividend growth rate. A higher growth rate can compound your investment if you reinvest the dividend and give higher passive income in the long term. At the same time, a high dividend yield can give me high passive income in the short term.

Let’s take the example of Telus (TSX:T) and Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC). Telus has a higher yield of 6.73% against Manulife’s 4.29%. However, Telus is expected to increase its dividend by 6% and Manulife by 9% in the coming 10 years.

I have put this data in table form for better understanding.

StockDividend YieldCurrent Share PriceShare CountTotal Dividend in 2024Dividend CAGRTotal Dividend in 2034 without DRIPTotal Dividend in 2034 with DRIP
Telus Corporation6.73%$23.12432$168.096%$1,255.05$2,374.00
Manulife Financial4.29%$37.1269$107.609%$1,210.50$2,589.25
Annual Dividend   $275.69 $2,465.55$4,963.25
How to earn $5,000 per year in passive income.

Telus stock

Telus has a higher dividend yield but a lower dividend growth rate. A $10,000 investment would buy you 432 shares that will pay a higher dividend in the short term compared to Manulife. And if you do not invest in Telus’s dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP), you will continue to get a higher dividend 10 years later.

However, things change when you invest in DRIP. The DRIP reinvests your dividend to buy more dividend-generating stocks. Your share count increases with every dividend declaration. Since dividend stocks do not have many share price fluctuations, DRIP can accumulate more shares if the dividend per share increases.

Telus Stock PriceYearTelus DRIP SharesTelus Share countTelus Dividend per share (6% CAGR)Total Dividend Amount
$22.002024 432.0$1.5304$168.09
$30.0020255.60437.6$1.6222$709.89
$30.00202623.66461.3$1.7196$793.17
$30.00202726.44487.7$1.8227$888.96
$30.00202829.63517.3$1.9321$999.54
$30.00202933.32550.7$2.0480$1,127.75
$35.00203032.22582.9$2.1709$1,265.37
$35.00203136.15619.0$2.3012$1,424.48
$35.00203240.70659.7$2.4392$1,609.23
$35.00203345.98705.7$2.5856$1,824.66
$35.00203452.13757.8$2.7407$2,077.02
$35.00203459.34817.2$2.9052$2,374.05
A $10,000 investment in Telus DRIP.

Considering that the Telus share price has increased to $35, a level the stock has not yet crossed, DRIP will grow the share count from 432 to 817 in 11 years. Assuming the company continues to increase its dividend per share by 6%, 817.2 shares will pay a dividend of $2,374 at $2.9052 per share.

Manulife Financial

If you look at Manulife, the stock is trading at a decade high. It doesn’t matter that Manulife’s yield was lower than Telus’s. Over the 11 years of compounding, Manulife’s DRIP could generate higher returns of $2.589. Investing $10,000 each in the two stocks could bring you closer to a $5,000 annual passive income in 11 years.

However, these returns could change if the assumptions change. You cannot accurately predict the future, but you can change your assumptions with changing situations.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Powerhouses: Top Canadian Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX dividend powerhouses are the top options for Canadians looking to enhance their investment portfolios.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Robin Brown

Do you have some extra cash to invest this month? Here are two value-priced dividend stocks to buy for a…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Can You Really Invest $95,000 Tax-Free?

| Andrew Button

You can, in fact, hold TSX stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) tax-free in a TFSA. But can you hold…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks to Turbo-Charge Your Tax-Free Portfolio

| Adam Othman

The TFSA contribution room can be a significant constraint, and the most practical way to circumvent it is to choose…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $108.26 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly passive income stocks can give you far more than annual returns, but dividend income that can be reinvested time…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

RBC Stock’s Path to Doubling Your Investment: A Decade-Long Perspective

| Brian Paradza, CFA

The Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) or RBC stock has more than doubled investors' capital in 10 years and may…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks Canadians Can Feel Confident Buying Aggressively

| Daniel Da Costa

It’s essential to find the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy that you can have confidence in holding for the…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Use Your TFSA and Earn $67.20 in Passive Income Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA? Check. Monthly dividend stock? Check. Passive income now pouring in? Check all the boxes.

Read more »