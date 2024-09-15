Member Login
Retired Canadians: The Smartest Income Stocks to Buy With $5,000

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock stands out as a dividend stock steal at these prices.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Retired Canadians with an extra $5,000 or so to invest may not wish to wait around for volatility to settle before putting new money to work. Indeed, it’s times like these, when markets could be up or down by well north of 1% on any given day, that some of the best bargains are to be had.

Interest rates have been chipped away at by the Bank of Canada. Up ahead, there will likely be more such cuts coming as some indebted Canadians brace for a bit of gradual relief.

Indeed, the weight of higher borrowing costs won’t be lifted off our shoulders all at once. Rather, a little bit of weight will be lifted gradually over time, one rate cut at a time. And with every bit of weight removed, the dividend and distribution yields on some of the market’s best income stocks stand to contract as the hunt for ultra-high yields gets that much harder. As rates drop, yields on risk-free assets and bonds stand to contract.

Further, the rich yields on dividend stocks could also be driven down as various investors pile back into the best-in-breed passive income stocks and REITs (real estate investment trusts). In this piece, we’ll look at one clever income play that I’d look to pursue over the next few months with an extra $5,000 sum or less.

TD Bank: Like passive income? It’s time to buy the bounce

Don’t look now, but battered bank TD Bank (TSX:TD) is starting to recover, with shares now up around 11% in the past three months. Indeed, the bounce-back should come as no surprise as the bank looks to move past a few bad quarters and the aftermath of the money-laundering issues. More recently, TD Bank got slapped with a US$28 million fine by U.S. regulators over sharing inaccurate reports. Indeed, it’s a rather small fine in the grander scheme of things.

Either way, the move suggests that a big change is needed at TD Bank. And as the bank hunts down its next chief executive officer, I think the franchise can rise again. For now, it’s unclear who the big bank’s next successor will be. Either way, I think that TD stock could surge once a timeline for a new top boss is announced, whether that’s next year or sometime further down the line.

In short, TD Bank has run into some nasty potholes in recent years. However, investing is more about the road ahead than the one behind. As TD Bank hits the high road ahead, I think contrarians will get a great deal as they look to lock in the 4.9% dividend yield while it’s still well above historical averages.

So, if you seek rock-solid banking assets on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border and want a discount as others fret over past transitory issues, perhaps now’s the time to buy.

Bottom line for income investors

The recent newfound momentum spells good things for the stock going into year’s end. The bank will need to put together a better-than-expected number, however, if shares are to follow in the footsteps of its better-performing Big Six rivals, some of which hit new highs earlier this year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

