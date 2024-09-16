Scotiabank Stock on Sale: Why Now’s the Perfect Time to Invest

Scotiabank stock offers high income and the potential for strong returns in the coming years.

When it comes to stock market investments, returns typically come from two primary sources: dividends and price appreciation. Among blue-chip stocks, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stands out for its substantial dividend yield, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Despite this, Scotiabank’s stock has faced challenges over the past one, three, five, and 10 years, trailing behind the broader Canadian banking sector, as reflected by BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF.

BNS Total Return Level data by YCharts

While past performance can offer some insights, it is not necessarily indicative of future results. With interest rates fluctuating and market dynamics evolving, now could be the ideal moment to consider investing in this high-yield stock.

Rising from the ashes: A look at recent performance

Investors seeking robust income have recently gravitated towards high-yield stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia. Since the Bank of Canada’s interest rate cuts from 5.0% to 4.25% starting in April, investors have been re-evaluating their diversified portfolios, shifting more capital into higher-yield equities rather than fixed-income securities.

This shift is particularly pertinent for those seeking steady returns amidst a lower interest rate environment. Scotiabank, along with other income-heavy stocks like Enbridge and SmartCentres REIT, has seen renewed interest.

Since August, Scotiabank’s stock has surged approximately 16% from a low of $61, reflecting a resurgence in investor confidence. Despite this rally, the stock, trading at $70.72, continues to offer an enticing yield of nearly 6%, signalling the potential for future gains.

A stock still on sale: Analyzing current valuations

Scotiabank’s current stock price suggests it’s still a bargain for income investors. With a payout ratio estimated at 65% of adjusted earnings this year, the bank’s dividend remains well-supported by its earnings, indicating sustainability.

Moreover, despite the recent rebound, the stock is still trading about 24% below its 2022 peak, presenting a potential upside of nearly 32%. This discrepancy between current price and historical highs underscores a compelling investment opportunity.

However, it’s essential to understand the underlying factors contributing to this “sale” price. Economic uncertainty and fluctuations in global markets, especially in emerging economies where Scotiabank operates, contribute to the stock’s current valuation.

Navigating economic uncertainty: Impact on Scotiabank

Scotiabank’s global footprint includes significant operations in higher-risk emerging markets, which, while offering growth potential, also introduce volatility. Economic downturns or negative shifts in these regions can impact consumer spending and increase loan defaults, which, in turn, can affect the bank’s profitability.

Recent loan loss provisions remain manageable, with provisions for credit losses (PCL) increasing from 0.42% to 0.55% year over year. Despite these rising provisions, they remain within a reasonable range, suggesting that the bank is well-positioned to weather economic storms. However, heightened default risks could necessitate higher loan loss provisions, impacting net income and overall stock performance in the near term.

New leadership and future prospects

The recent appointment of Scotiabank’s new chief executive officer (CEO), Scott Thompson, who took on the roles of president and CEO on December 1, 2022, and February 2, 2023, respectively, brings a fresh perspective to the bank’s strategic direction.

New leadership often introduces innovative strategies and a renewed focus on growth opportunities. If the new CEO can effectively address current challenges and leverage new opportunities, Scotiabank could experience a turnaround in its financial results.

Technically, the stock indicates a breakout from a downward trend, with the next resistance level at around $80. At a price-to-earnings ratio of about 10.9 times adjusted earnings, BNS stock appears reasonably priced, especially for long-term investors looking for income and growth potential.

The Foolish investor takeaway

In summary, Scotiabank’s stock presents an intriguing opportunity for investors, particularly those seeking reliable income through dividends. With the stock still trading below its 2022 highs and offering a substantial yield, it could be a smart addition to a diversified investment portfolio.

As the new CEO works to implement strategies and address current economic challenges, Scotiabank could very well turn around its performance, delivering impressive returns over the coming years. For those looking to invest in a high-yield, blue-chip stock, now might be the perfect time to consider adding Scotiabank to your portfolio.