Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

The time is ripe as the stock market is responding to rate cuts. Now is the time to invest $500 in these stocks and enjoy the recovery rally.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
woman data analyze

Image source: Getty Images.

The TSX Composite Index has been volatile as uncertainty around the U.S. Fed rate cuts and fears of a 2008-like recession keep investors on their toes. After a sharp dip of 2.42% in the first week of September, the index recovered as the Bank of Canada announced its third rate cut of 25 basis points, reducing the interest rate to 4.25%. Many real estate and telecom stocks rallied on all three rate cuts.

Best stocks to buy with $500 right now

You can take advantage of this reversal in trend and buy these stocks right now and enjoy the recovery rally.

BCE stock

The telco BCE (TSX:BCE) will benefit significantly from rate cuts as its stock price fell 41% throughout the high interest rate environment from April 2022 to June 2024. The stock fell to its 10-year low as the company initiated a major restructuring from telco to techno. The rising interest expense and competitive pricing of services to gain market share have been burdening its net profit and dividend-payout ratio, which surpassed 100%. The telco was paying dividends from its cash reserves.

The accelerated interest rate cut will significantly reduce BCE’s interest expense. Moreover, the end of the price war will help increase its revenue. Its streamlined operations after restructuring will bring operating efficiencies. The combination of the three could help the stock to fully recover to the April 2022 level of $73, representing a 50% upside from the current trading price.  

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is another big beneficiary of the rate cuts. The high interest expense increased its distribution payout ratio to 100% in the first half of 2024. The real estate investment trust (REIT) continued to enjoy growing rental income, but a $176.5 million interest expense reduced its net income and funds from operations. The REIT will use the rate cuts to restructure its debt and reduce interest expense.

Its unit price fell 33% during the high-rate environment. It has recovered 23% and could return to its April 2022 level of $33, representing a 24% upside from the current trading price. Buying now can also help you lock in a 6.96% yield and a capital appreciation.

Dye & Durham

The recovery in the real estate sector will benefit Dye & Durham (TSX:DND), a legal practice management software with significant exposure to property transactions. It has deepened its presence in the real estate value chain by offering a nationwide property settlement offering to a Big Six Canadian bank National Bank. This deal opens up the banking sector as a potential client base for DND and increases its chances of rallying with the recovery in real estate.

The technology stock crashed 70% from its 2021 high and is trading near its initial public offering price. I do not expect the stock to return to its 2021 high of over $50. It is because that rally was driven by the tech and real estate bubble. However, the stock has the potential to reach the $20 level, representing a 43% upside from its current trading price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dye & Durham. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $108.26 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly passive income stocks can give you far more than annual returns, but dividend income that can be reinvested time…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three top TSX stocks are only looking to grow higher as the markets recover and growth opportunities abound.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Beyond Basic: Turn That TFSA Into a Gold Mine With $7,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Basic materials are anything but basic. These are the back bone of every economy, and should be the back bone…

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This Index Fund

| Kay Ng

Market-wide index funds offer balance and diversification, and provide growth potential and risk mitigation for new investors.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Must-Haves: 2 Canadian Stocks to Secure Your Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to secure stocks for your RRSP, keep the guess work out of it and consider these two…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

10% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding it for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sometimes it takes thinking outside the box to really get in on some strong action. And that's what we're considering…

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Stocks for Beginners

Time to Pounce: 1 TSX Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Way Too Long

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This silver stock offers up a huge opportunity for growth, all while trading at a price that is far too…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Is It Too Late to Buy Fortis Stock Now?

| Kay Ng

Fortis stock is driven by a quality business, making it a valuable addition to a diversified portfolio, at the right…

Read more »