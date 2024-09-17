Want to Be a TFSA Millionaire? Watch Out for These CRA Red Flags

We want our TFSAs to do well, but not if it means a close watch by the CRA. So, keep it safe with this option.

Building a strong Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in Canada is entirely possible. But there’s a catch. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) keeps a close eye on how you’re using it. While many Canadians see their TFSA as a tool to grow savings tax-free, the CRA has flagged concerns when people use their TFSAs as active trading accounts. And this isn’t the intention.

In fact, the CRA has raised eyebrows at accounts that engage in day trading or frequent buying and selling, as TFSAs are meant for long-term saving and investing. If you’re not careful, you might end up with a tax bill for using your TFSA in a way that looks more like a business! So, here’s how to avoid it altogether.

Red flags

One of the major red flags for the CRA is when a TFSA holder trades too frequently. The CRA is concerned when your account activity starts to resemble professional trading. They might see this as running a business through your TFSA. This can lead to a hefty tax on the earnings that would normally be tax-free. To avoid this, it’s important to keep your trades moderate and not turn your TFSA into a high-frequency trading account.

Another red flag is the size of your TFSA. If you’ve managed to grow your account to an impressive size, let’s say into the six figures, the CRA might take a closer look. While it’s great to see your investments thrive, the CRA could interpret large, rapid gains as a sign of speculative trading. The key here is to focus on gradual growth through long-term investments rather than quick flips. One that could attract unwanted attention from the taxman.

Finally, if you’ve been contributing beyond the annual TFSA limit, you’ll surely land on the CRA’s radar. Over-contributions are penalized, with a tax of 1% per month on the excess amount. To stay on the safe side, always ensure your contributions are within the annual limit. Take advantage of the carry-forward room if you have any unused space from previous years. It’s crucial to keep track of these limits to avoid a costly mistake.

Keeping it safe

When it comes to safe and reliable investments within a TFSA, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF (TSX:XQLT) on the TSX is a fantastic choice. This exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracks high-quality U.S. stocks with strong fundamentals like stable earnings growth and solid balance sheets. With technology making up 32% of the portfolio, it’s no surprise that the ETF has posted a remarkable 19.16% year-to-date return at writing. Plus, with a beta of 1.08, it offers a good balance between risk and reward, making it an attractive option for long-term investors.

What makes XQLT even more appealing is its low expense ratio and exposure to a broad range of sectors, from financial services (12.36%) to healthcare (11.92%) and consumer cyclicals (9.16%). This diversification helps spread the risk while capturing growth from different industries. Thus keeping your portfolio well-rounded.

Foolish takeaway

Building a strong TFSA is totally doable for Canadians, but it’s important to be cautious! The CRA has its eyes on high-frequency traders and overly large accounts that seem to grow overnight. For a safer bet, a diversified and high-quality ETF like XQLT is a great option—one offering solid growth, exposure to a range of sectors, and low fees. Just stick to long-term investments, and your TFSA can stay in the CRA’s good books!