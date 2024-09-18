1 TSX Stock to Buy as Interest Rate Cuts Continue

This TSX stock has seen massive growth but might remain a good buy for investors as interest rate cuts continue to provide relief.

When interest rates start going down, it seemingly makes life better for everyone. Reduced rates mean better buying power for consumers. For stock market investors, it can be a much-welcome sight because rate cuts act like a wind in the sails of publicly traded companies. Historically, the Canadian stock market has always seen improved performance during interest rate cuts.

We are currently witnessing a boom in the Canadian equity markets, reflected by the Canadian benchmark index’s performance. As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up by a massive 8.32% since its August 7th levels. This should not come as a surprise since lower interest rates make borrowing cheaper for everyone, from consumers to large businesses.

Lower borrowing costs and growing consumer spending boost corporate profits. In turn, stock prices go up. To make things even better for the stock market, lower returns from bonds mean more investors will flock to the stock market for better returns, causing share prices to go even higher.

All that said, lower interest rates don’t necessarily mean the stock market will shoot up in a straight line. Market volatility is always on the cards in the short term. In the grand scheme of things, lower interest rates indicate a return to strength for the economy.

So, while the market might be a little volatile for some time in the aftermath of the rate cuts, investors with a long investment horizon might be rewarded for making well-placed bets.

Today, I will discuss one such stock investors can consider for their self-directed portfolios.

Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a $5.33 billion market capitalization company headquartered in Vancouver. Aritzia is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands that designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands. It is a company deeply affected by consumer behaviour, which, in turn, is affected by the economic environment.

Non-essential expenses are some of the first to be sacrificed by consumers during harsh economic environments. When interest rates drop, borrowing becomes cheaper for investors, leading to growing consumer spending in the retail industry.

Aritzia isn’t exactly luxury clothing reserved for the insanely wealthy. Rather, it is uniquely positioned as a company offering everyday luxury to consumers. As discretionary spending increases, Aritzia’s high-quality fashion items are exactly the kind of things that will be targeted by consumers who want to spend some money.

The company has already seen its revenue grow by 7.8% year over year in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Continued interest rate cuts can further boost its revenue growth. Besides an increase in revenues, the rate cuts can benefit the company’s expansion efforts.

Aritzia has been increasing its presence in the U.S., where net revenue grew by 13% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025. As more rate cuts arrive, the company can grow its presence across the border further and potentially boost its profits further.

Foolish takeaway

The company’s solid operational performance and rate cut-induced tailwinds can set the stage for significant success for Aritzia stock in the coming months. As of this writing, Aritzia stock trades for $47.35 per share. Up by 108.50% year over year, Aritzia stock offers the potential for plenty of upside in the coming months with the backdrop of further interest rate cuts.