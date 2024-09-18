Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Canadian Dividend Kings: 2 Stocks With More Than 50 Years of Payments

Canadian Dividend Kings: 2 Stocks With More Than 50 Years of Payments

Dividend King stocks like Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) have been paying and raising their dividends for 50 years.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Golden crown on a red velvet background

Image source: Getty Images

Ever wondered if there was a group of stocks that reliably outperform the S&P 500?

Theoretically, such outperformance of a broad market index shouldn’t last, but one group has given the S&P 500 a run for its money:

The Dividend Aristocrats.

Dividend Aristocrats are stocks with 25 or more years of consecutive dividend increases. When a stock misses a dividend hike, it drops off the Aristocrats list. So, these high dividend-growth stocks come pre-screened for consistency.

Many reports claim that the Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed the S&P 500 over a period of many decades. I haven’t been able to fully verify these claims, but credible academic studies have shown that they experience smaller losses during bear markets than the indexes do.

What if there was a category of stock that was like Dividend Aristocrats but even better? With a longer dividend growth streak and even more stability? If such a group of stocks existed it would probably offer investors the best of low volatility and high returns imaginable. In this article I will explore two Canadian stocks that fall into that category: the TSX Dividend Kings.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is a Canadian utility stock with more than 50 years of dividend increases under its belt. It supplies power to communities mainly in Western Canada, Australia, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

How has Canadian Utilities been performing lately?

Well, it certainly hasn’t been doing much growing. The company’s revenue and earnings are both relatively flat over 10 years (there has been a bit of growth over the last five years). On a somewhat brighter note, the company’s book value has grown by some 25% over the last 10 years.

The company’s debt to equity ratio is 1.45, which isn’t bad for a utility, though not as good as the other stock on this list (which is also a utility). One possible near term positive for CU is interest rate cuts. The Bank of Canada has been cutting rates, is expected to cut them more, and that will lower CU’s interest expenses.

Fortis

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is another Canadian utility company. FTS stock has 51 consecutive dividend increases under its belt. It is aiming to keep the dividend hikes coming through 2028 at least.

Fortis has much better fundamentals than Canadian Utilities does. Its revenue and earnings are both up over 5- and 10-year periods, both in total and on a per share basis. Its debt/total equity ratio is 1.2. Its payout ratio is 74% – not low but well within the sustainable range. Finally, despite all of these advantages, FTS is arguably valued similarly to CU, with a slightly higher P/E ratio and a slightly lower price/book ratio than that company. Fortis has really stood the test of time, both as a dividend payer and as an overall company. For my money, it’s a sensible stock.

Foolish takeaway

Whether they boost total returns or not, regular dividends help investors sleep better at night. Some of the best dividend stocks out there are those with the longest dividend growth streaks. Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings deliver good returns with low volatility. Overall, they have much to recommend them.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

The Rail Strikes Are Over: What it Means for CN Investors

| Adam Othman

After the end of the railway strikes coming much faster than anticipated, here’s what might be on the cards for…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

8.75% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers Canadian investors massive income through dividends, but even more through returns from a stable income stream.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Is goeasy’s Growth Sustainable?

| Kay Ng

goeasy stock is a good buy, particularly on market corrections, for long-term growth based on promising growth prospects.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 40 in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RRSP can be a great vehicle for saving and investing. And while Canadian retirement savings may look impressive, there…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Stocks That Have Created Millionaires and Will Continue to Do So

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Invest young and take a longer investment horizon, and these stocks could put you on the road to riches.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 5.2% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Kay Ng

Exchange Income appears to be a strong monthly dividend stock with significant growth potential, especially when purchased during market corrections.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

For $2,546.25/Year in Passive Income, Buy 2,720 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A low-priced, high-yield stock can be a great source of monthly passive income.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Dividend Stocks

How to Build the Most Powerful Passive-Income Portfolio With $20,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're wondering how to get immediate, safe income, consider these two options right away.

Read more »