Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $25,800 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $25,800 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

Here’s why Canadian investors can buy and hold quality TSX dividend stocks in a TFSA and generate solid returns.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is gaining popularity among Canadians due to its flexibility and tax-sheltered status. Introduced in 2009, the cumulative TFSA contribution room has increased to $95,000 in 2024. As any returns held in the registered account are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes, it makes sense to hold quality dividend growth stocks in the TFSA and benefit from outsized gains over time.

One such TFSA stock you can own right now is TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK). Let’s see why.

An overview of TerraVest Industries

Valued at $1.92 billion by market cap, TerraVest Industries is a diversified industrial company that sells goods and services to a variety of end markets. It is a leading manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids, storage vessels, and energy processing equipment.

In the last 12 months, TerraVest acquired three companies:

  • Advanced Engineered Products: A Canadian manufacturer and service provider that operates in the tank trailer industry.
  • Highland Tanks: A manufacturer of fuel and chemical storage tanks, wastewater storage and treatment tanks, LPG vessels, and other custom-built steel storage products.
  • LV Energy Services: It provides water management and other related services in the Western Canadian energy industry.

TerraVest Industries has been among the best-performing TSX stocks in the past decade, rising more than 2,000% since September 2014.

A strong performance fiscal Q3 of 2024

In the fiscal third quarter (Q3) of 2024 (ended in June), TerraVest increased its sales by 58% year over year to $238.12 million, primarily due to the acquisitions mentioned above. If we adjust for organic growth, its sales were up 14% compared to the year-ago period. TerraVest attributed its double-digit organic sales growth to higher demand in the Service segment and for compressed gas, distribution equipment, and residential and commercial petroleum tanks.

Its net income rose 50% year over year to $14.38 million due to acquisitions and increased sales from its base portfolio of businesses. However, the increase in net income was partially offset by acquisition-related costs, higher financing costs, higher balance sheet debt, and rising interest expenses.

Massive opportunity for dividend growth

TerraVest’s operating cash flow in Q3 more than doubled to $45.30 million due to higher net income and lower inventory levels. Comparatively, its cash available for distribution rose from $13.29 million to $32 million in the last 12 months. Its dividend expense in Q3 stood at just $2.72 million, indicating a payout ratio of just 9%. We can see that TerraVest has enough room to increase its dividends in the future. For instance, it has raised dividends by 50% in the last two years.

TerraVest continues to invest in capital expenditures, which should drive future cash flow and dividends higher. In Q3, the company spent more than $3.5 million to expand its rental fleet and invest in a new manufacturing product line.

The TSX stock is not very expensive at 30 times forward earnings, given analysts forecast earnings to rise by 24.5% year over year to $4.17 per share in 2025. So, if the stock trades at a similar multiple, it should be priced at $125 in September 2025.

The Foolish takeaway

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDCapital GainsTOTAL RETURNS (ESTIMATED)
TerraVest Industries$98.69962$577$25,250$25,827

An investment of $95,000 in TerraVest stock would help you purchase 962 company shares. If the stock is priced at $125 in the next 12 months, your investment would balloon to $120,250. Moreover, your dividend payout will total $577, bringing the cumulative returns to $25,827.

This is an example of how you can use the TFSA to identify quality growth stocks and generate over $25,000 in tax-free passive income each year. You must add other such companies to your watchlist and further diversify your portfolio to lower investment risk.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

investment research
Dividend Stocks

Ready to Invest With $5,000? 3 Stocks for September

| Puja Tayal

September is an exciting time to invest in stocks. The market is amidst a turnaround, giving you the last chance…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

So you have an investment portfolio, but it's all in just a few stocks? If you need to diversify, here…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Want to earn the $1,364.60 Maximum Monthly OAS Benefit? Here’s How

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Old Age Security (OAS) offers over $1,300 in benefits, but not everyone is actually receiving this. So how can Canadians…

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

CPP Inflation Adjustment 2025: Here’s How Much You Could Get

| Andrew Button

The CPP's inflation adjustment isn't very large, but you can supplement CPP with dividend stocks like Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB).

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

The Average RRSP Balance Isn’t Enough: Here’s How to Boost it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While it might sound like a lot, the RRSP average just isn't going to cut it for more retirees. So…

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Dividend Stocks

Forget Enbridge: Buy This Magnificent Utilities Stock Instead

| Kay Ng

Investors seeking higher growth in a solid utility stock should consider this stock over Enbridge. Here's why!

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks With Dividends That Just Keep Growing

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are the best options if you want growing dividends.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Want the Maximum $2,100 CPP? Here’s the Salary You Need

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians have several ways to boost their benefits and live comfortably in retirement.  

Read more »