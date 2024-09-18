Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest for Tomorrow: 3 TSX Stocks to Build Lasting Wealth

Invest for Tomorrow: 3 TSX Stocks to Build Lasting Wealth

These TSX stocks have solid fundamentals and are poised to build significant wealth over the long term for their shareholders.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Retirement

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in high-quality TSX stocks can help you build lasting wealth. Notably, companies with well-established businesses, strong fundamentals, and the ability to deliver profitable growth will likely generate above-average returns, contributing significantly to your overall wealth accumulation over time. Moreover, investors should focus on diversifying their portfolios to reduce risk.

So, if you are planning to invest for tomorrow, let’s examine three Canadian stocks with solid growth potential.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a top stock for creating wealth in the long term. The Canadian technology giant is poised to capitalize on the ongoing shift towards multi-channel commerce. While macro headwinds have weighed on Shopify stock, which has underperformed the broader markets year-to-date, its long-term fundamentals remain solid, and the company continues to grow its share in online commerce.

The Canadian e-commerce giant focuses on growing its gross merchandise volumes to achieve higher revenues. Further, Shopify’s innovative product offerings, such as Payments and Capital, are witnessing high adoption and are likely to drive its merchant base. The company plans to expand geographically and add new marketing tools and sales channels, which bode well for growth.

With its unified commerce solutions, Shopify will likely benefit from the digital shift. Furthermore, integrating artificial technology (AI) in its offerings and transitioning towards an asset-light business will likely boost efficiency and enable the company to deliver profitable growth.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is an excellent stock for wealth creation. The sub-prime lender is renowned for delivering above-average returns. For instance, goeasy stock has gained over 271% in the last five years, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 30%. The company’s ability to deliver double-digit revenues and earnings and its growing consumer loan portfolio are the reasons for its outperformance.

goeasy’s top line sports a CAGR of over 20% over the last five years, while its earnings per share (EPS) grew at about 28% annually during the same period. Besides solid capital gains, goeasy enhanced its shareholders’ value with 20 consecutive years of dividend payments.

goeasy stock is likely to deliver massive returns in the coming years on the back of its ability to grow its sales and earnings at a solid double-digit rate. The company’s leadership in Canada’s non-prime lending sector, large addressable market, geographical expansion, and diverse funding sources will likely boost its revenues. Additionally, its solid credit underwriting capabilities and operating efficiency will bolster goeasy’s earnings growth, driving its dividend payments and share price.

Aritzia

Investors could consider Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock for its potential to deliver stellar returns. This clothing retailer has been consistently delivering stellar financials. For instance, since fiscal 2016, its net revenues have grown at a CAGR of 19%. Further, its adjusted net income grew at a CAGR of 13% during the same timeframe. Thanks to its growing financials, Aritzia stock has increased over 177% in the last five years, reflecting a CAGR of 22.6%.

Aritzia plans to open eight to ten boutiques in the U.S. annually through fiscal 2027 and increase the total retail square footage by up to 60%. This will likely boost its sales and earnings. Further, its focus on its e-commerce business, addition of omnichannel capabilities, and supply-chain improvement will likely accelerate its growth rate.

Aritzia’s sales are forecasted to increase by 15% to 17% per year through fiscal 2027. Higher sales and operating leverage will likely bolster its earnings and drive its stock higher.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

analyze data
Investing

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two no-brainer stocks investors looking to take advantage of the current economic climate to consider buying right now.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Investing

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These cheap stocks have the potential to rally rapidly in the coming months, making them two of the best investments…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Create a Combo Passive Income Portfolio With a TFSA and RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income in retirement is a key option for those seeking income that lasts. And making use of the TFSA…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Kings: 2 Stocks With More Than 50 Years of Payments

| Andrew Button

Dividend King stocks like Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) have been paying and raising their dividends for 50 years.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing

This Defensive Stock Shot Up 52% in a Year — and it’s Just Getting Started

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) is a grocery juggernaut that makes sense to own in addition to the high-tech AI plays that have…

Read more »

Group of people network together with connected devices
Tech Stocks

Why I’d Buy Constellation Software Stock Even at Today’s Prices

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CSU stock sure does look expensive, I get it. But there's a good reason behind the price of this company…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

The Rail Strikes Are Over: What it Means for CN Investors

| Adam Othman

After the end of the railway strikes coming much faster than anticipated, here’s what might be on the cards for…

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Is goeasy’s Growth Sustainable?

| Kay Ng

goeasy stock is a good buy, particularly on market corrections, for long-term growth based on promising growth prospects.

Read more »