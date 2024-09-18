This 5.2% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

Investors love the allure of monthly dividend stocks, particularly for their potential to provide consistent passive income. Here’s one Canadian monthly dividend stock that stands out with impressive growth prospects: Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF).

A proven dividend track record

Exchange Income has built a robust reputation for delivering dependable dividend income. Since 2004, it has maintained or even increased its monthly dividend payments, showcasing its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Over the past decade, EIF has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% in its dividends, closely aligning with the long-term inflation rate, which hovers around 3-4%. This consistency is particularly reassuring for investors seeking to preserve their purchasing power amid inflationary pressures.

Currently, Exchange Income offers an attractive yield of approximately 5.2%. This high dividend yield not only provides immediate income but also positions the stock as a potential hedge against inflation. As the cost of living rises, having a reliable source of monthly cash flow can significantly ease financial burdens, making monthly dividend stock an appealing choice for both new and seasoned investors.

Resilient business model against economic cycles

While Exchange Income boasts a solid dividend history, it’s essential to understand the underlying business dynamics that support these payouts. The company’s earnings are somewhat sensitive to economic cycles due to its focus on aerospace and aviation, and manufacturing segments. However, EIF strategically acquires businesses that provide essential products and services to niche markets.

With approximately 19 subsidiaries, Exchange Income has established a solid portfolio that generates resilient cash flows. This diversified model allows the company to mitigate risks associated with economic downturns, thus safeguarding its ability to maintain monthly dividend payments. For investors, this means a reliable income stream, even in uncertain economic conditions.

Persistent financial performance

Since 2020, Exchange Income has showcased solid financial growth. Its revenue jumped approximately 127% to $2.6 billion, while gross profit increased by 125% to $616 million. Operating income experienced an impressive leap of 186%, reaching $290.5 million, and the dividend per share rose by 16% to $2.64. These figures highlight not only the company’s unwavering performance but also its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent second-quarter results, reported on August 8, reflected this upward trend, with record revenues that underscore the company’s growth trajectory. In the first half of the year alone, revenue grew by 9% year over year to $1.26 billion, while adjusted EBITDA, a cash flow proxy, climbed by 10% to $268 million. Although free cash flow per share saw a decline of 6% due at least partly to dilution from a higher share count, the trailing 12-month free cash flow less maintenance capital spending payout ratio of 61% indicates a sustainable dividend.

The Foolish investor takeaway

At a recent share price of $50.41, the monthly dividend stock has climbed about 9% from a year ago, translating to total returns of about 16%. Analysts suggest the shares are still undervalued, with a potential upside of around 26% in the next 12 months. However, investors should be cautious, as Exchange Income, like any industrial stock, remains susceptible to economic cycles. For instance, during the market crash of the 2020 pandemic, the stock experienced a dramatic loss of about 60% from peak to trough.

Exchange Income offers a compelling case for investors seeking monthly dividend income. With its proven track record, resilient business model, and persistent financial growth, it stands out as a solid option for generating passive income while also holding the potential for capital appreciation. Interested investors could consider buying a partial position today and potentially adding on meaningful market corrections.