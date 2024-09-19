Member Login
Home » Investing » Want 6% Yield? The 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

Want 6% Yield? The 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

These Canadian dividend stocks offer high yields of at least 6%, making them compelling investments for passive income.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

Investing in dividend stocks, especially those offering high yields, can help generate significant passive income over time. However, it’s essential to be selective, as chasing high yields alone can be risky. Thus, investors should focus on fundamentally strong companies with growing earnings. By investing in these stable businesses, investors can enjoy a reliable stream of income, even when the market is volatile.

It’s worth noting that Canada’s central bank has started easing its monetary policy and announced an interest rate cut. As a result, these dividend stocks have become even more attractive due to their higher yields.

Against this backdrop, here are three TSX stocks with over 6% dividend yield to buy today.

#1. Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is definitely one to consider if you’re looking for reliable and high-yield dividend stocks. The energy infrastructure company has been paying dividends for about seven decades. Moreover, it has consistently increased its dividend by an average of 10% annually over the past 29 years. Enbridge’s attractive payouts and commitment to enhancing its shareholders’ value through higher dividends make it a top income stock.

Besides resilient payouts, Enbridge stock offers a high yield of about 6.6% based on its closing price of $55.18 on September 18.

The company operates an extensive liquid pipeline network, which benefits from high utilization rates. Additionally, Enbridge’s revenues are supported by power-purchase agreements (PPAs) and regulated cost-of-service tolling frameworks. These factors provide steady cash flow, helping to ensure the reliability of its payouts.

Enbridge is pursuing projects with low-risk, predictable cash flows and diversifying its revenue streams, which will support its growth. Furthermore, acquisitions and productivity initiatives are expected to drive future earnings and dividends in the years to come.

#2. Telus stock

Telus (TSX:T) is another reliable TSX stock to buy now for high yield. The Canadian telecom giant has paid $21 billion in dividends since 2004. Further, it consistently enhances its shareholders’ returns through higher dividends under its multi-year dividend-growth program.

Telus stock offers a high yield of 6.8%, and the company plans to increase its dividends by 7-10% annually. Moreover, Telus’s payout ratio of 60-75% is sustainable, considering its ability to consistently generate solid earnings cash flows.

The telecom company continues to invest in its PureFibre Network and 5G infrastructure, which will drive its subscriber base and future earnings. Moreover, Telus is expanding into high-growth sectors like digital transformation and cybersecurity, which will accelerate its earnings growth rate and drive higher payouts.

#3. Whitecap Resources stock

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) stock should be on your radar for its high yield of about 7%. Moreover, this energy company pays a monthly dividend, which increases its appeal to income-focused investors.

The company’s high-value reserves and low-decline assets support its volumes and overall financials. Thanks to its solid portfolio and ability to expand production, Whitecap’s funds flow per share has increased by about 13% annually since 2010. This has enabled the company to enhance its shareholders’ value through regular dividend payments and share buybacks.

Whitecap Resources is likely to return more cash to its shareholders in the future. It will likely benefit from its focus on growing its high-quality asset base, increasing production, and lowering its cost structure. Further, Whitecap’s low leverage and strengthening balance sheet will support its financials.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, TELUS, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 3 Stocks That Cut You a Cheque Each Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly paying dividend stocks with high yields could boost pensioners' passive income.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Investors: Should You Buy CNR or CP Stock Right Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two railway companies have long been superior investments. But one seem to slightly edge out the other.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This REIT for its 8.4% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Slate Grocery is a REIT that is part of a recession-resistant sector, offering investors a forward yield of 8.8%.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

5.4% Dividend Yield? I’ll Be Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is offering up a solid dividend yield and a history of massive growth -- perfect for any…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Create $4,846.08 in Passive Income for Life!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there is one stock that could create massive amounts of dividend and returns for your passive-income TFSA, it's this…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

This 6.8% Dividend King Pays Out Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

This Dividend King pays a monthly dividend of $0.154 per share, which equates to a generous yield of 6.8%.

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? Turn That TFSA Into a Goldmine!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you ready for some real income? Start saving up and you could turn $10,000 into a goldmine beyond your…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Adentra and Lassonde are two cheap TSX stocks that trade at a discount to consensus price target estimates in 2024.

Read more »