Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks Perfect for New Retirees

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks Perfect for New Retirees

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another stellar dividend grower that’s getting a tad on the cheap side.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
woman looks at iPhone

Source: Getty Images

Dividend-growth stocks can be good long-term bets for beginner investors who are going to reinvest their dividend or distribution payments anyway. Indeed, there’s nothing wrong with going after some of the higher-yielding dividend names out there.

That said, some of the market’s best dividend-growth stocks seem intriguing at these levels, especially as interest rates continue to fall from here.

Undoubtedly, a falling-rate climate can be seen as a bit of a rising tide that lifts most boats (think stocks and real estate investment trusts, or REITs) on the TSX Index or S&P 500. And while many stocks have already risen quite a bit after the latest round of cuts from the Bank of Canada, I still think the rate hikes to come could act as rally fuel for a stock market that may be ready to keep on moving higher.

So, if you’re looking to ride on the back of this bull market, the following dividend growers seem worth checking out, whether you’re a young, new investor or a new retiree who’s looking for a bit more than hefty dividend yields.

CN Rail

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock stands out as a long-term core holding that’s perfect for Canadian investors of all ages. If you’re a new retiree who’s looking for a solid upfront yield (just north of 2%) and above-average annual dividend growth, it’s tough to look past the $100 billion railway firm. Though the TSX Index may be at a fresh new high, CN Rail has fluctuated wildly. Now down over 11%, CNR stock goes for a very modest 18.8 times trailing price to earnings (P/E).

Though some may argue that the long-time rail titan has lost its market-beating edge—the stock has gained a mere 33% in the past five years—after enduring a slew of industry and macro headwinds, I’d argue that the firm has numerous means to chug higher as rates fall and demand for intermodal freight looks to stay robust. As I’ve noted in prior pieces, CN Rail isn’t running as efficiently as it could be.

Should the stock keep dragging its feet in the coming year, I’d look for the firm to consider adding an industry veteran to upper management. With such exceptional assets and so much untapped potential, CN Rail could really use a catalyst. Bringing a seasoned rail veteran may very well be the missing piece to the puzzle that is CN Rail.

Despite the headwinds, CNR has grown its dividend by well over 10% annually in the past five years. That’s impressive.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) is a quick-serve restaurant company that could regain its market-beating edge as past investment efforts finally look to pay off in a big-time way. Indeed, the company has been investing in its fast-food brands to jolt consumer visits and make some market share gains over rivals amid the inflationary hailstorm.

Now that the worst of inflation is over, with the Bank of Canada and Fed slashing rates, the real question is whether Restaurant Brands can continue to court consumers with tasty food and even tastier deals. I think it can. Either way, QSR shares are too cheap at 17.5 times trailing P/E with a generous 3.32% dividend yield.

Like CN Rail, Restaurant Brands has a history of dividend hikes (averaging around 4% in the past five years), though not nearly as generous as CN Rail.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

edit Safe pig, protect money
Retirement

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Safeguard Your Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for long-terms gains while remaining secure and safe, then you'll want these stocks to keep your retirement…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Retirement

Retirement Savings Boost: Increase Your Income by $988 Annually

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't just let your savings sit there. Add to them with even just a comparatively small investment in this dividend…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Create a Combo Passive Income Portfolio With a TFSA and RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income in retirement is a key option for those seeking income that lasts. And making use of the TFSA…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Retirement

Retirees: Set it and Forget it With 3 Long-Term Growth Gems

| Sneha Nahata

These long-term Canadian gems provide stability and have higher potential to deliver stellar capital gains over time.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Retirement

3 Stocks Canadian Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Andrew Walker

These dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar for a portfolio targeting passive income.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Retirement

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $250 per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This low-cost Canadian dividend ETF can help you kick-start a TFSA for passive monthly income.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Retirement

Buy Now, Play Later: 3 Stocks for a Wealthy Retirement

| Kay Ng

To help secure a wealthy retirement, Canadians should balance between current enjoyment and saving for long-term investing.

Read more »

A man smiles while playing a video game.
Retirement

Retired Canadians: The Smartest Income Stocks to Buy With $5,000

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock stands out as a dividend stock steal at these prices.

Read more »