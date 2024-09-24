Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Stock to Buy Now: Shopify or Constellation Software?

Better Stock to Buy Now: Shopify or Constellation Software?

Consider Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and another tech stock if you seek big capital gains at a decent entry point.

Joey Frenette
It’s the battle of the Canadian tech stocks, with Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) to be compared in this piece. Undoubtedly, the technology sector has endured more than its fair share of waves over these past few months. It’s been a choppy summer, and this newfound level of volatility may very well carry into the fall and winter months. Of course, much of the choppiness can be blamed on the high-flying generative artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

AI projects are incredibly expensive, and there are still a ton of unknowns about what the endgame will be for the firms participating in this so-called race to AI supremacy. Will many of the racers even see a major jolt to their profitability?

As always, only time will tell, but in the meantime, I think that wise, deliberate bets on various AI initiatives seem like the most sound strategy. So, as AI strategies become commonplace, not just for tech companies but for most firms looking to take efficiencies and growth to the next level, it just makes sense to keep watch of the market’s best and brightest tech stars in case there is a chance to score a sizeable discount on the way down.

I have no idea if it’s the perfect time to jump back into tech. What I know is that Shopify and Constellation are among the best large-cap tech plays in the Canadian market right now. And I think they’ll prove their doubters wrong over the long term as they place their own bets on AI and other technologies that could transform their futures.

Shopify

Shopify is the choppier ride of the two Canadian tech stars. With shares of the e-commerce firm now up more than 20% from its September lows, questions linger as to whether the recent winning streak (currently at seven straight days in the green) has legs.

It’s been quite the melt-up, to say the least, for the tech firm that’s now back above $108 per share. With a bullish analyst over at Redburn recently praising the company for having an “industry-leading” offering, I’d not be afraid to buy SHOP stock on strength. Though the next few quarters will see some rampant choppiness, the long-term growth trend still looks intact. And if the firm can get AI right, it can easily “floor it” on growth once again.

All considered, Shopify stock remains a terrific growth play for young investors who want solid capital gains over time but are prepared to deal with the extreme chop that can and likely will be in the cards through the next decade.

Constellation Software

Historically, Constellation stock has been a smoother ride than Shopify, posting strong, TSX-beating gains while experiencing less market risk (0.81 beta for CSU stock vs. 2.36 for SHOP stock) than most other high-growth plays out there.

The company, which places smart bets on a wide range of smaller Canadian software companies, can replicate its strategy for many years to come. In short, it’s one of the best small-cap software asset allocators in Canada. And if you’re looking for a less-risky way to play venture capital, I’d argue that Constellation really is a one-stop shop.

The company’s a great, steady grower, but the valuation may be a tad stretched for some. Shares go for just shy of 33 times forward price to earnings after soaring 62% year to date.

It’s a high-quality tech titan, but it may be better bought in a dip. Between CSU stock and SHOP, I’d have to go with the latter. It’s a choppier play but one with more upside via AI, at least in my view.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

