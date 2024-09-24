Shopify Stock Rose 36% Last Month: Is it Still a Buy in October?

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has been a bit of a roller coaster lately, reflecting both broader market trends and company-specific factors. While the stock has experienced volatility due to investor concerns over growth potential and profitability, it has made an impressive rebound over the last month. This uptick is largely driven by better-than-expected earnings, positive growth in its merchant base, and optimism around its recent strategic shifts. Investors are betting on Shopify’s long-term potential in the growing e-commerce space, fuelling its recent rise.

The rise and fall

Shopify stock’s rise to fame as a business and stock has been nothing short of remarkable. Founded in 2006 by Tobias Lütke and Scott Lake, Shopify began as an online store selling snowboarding gear. Yet quickly pivoted into an e-commerce platform for other small businesses. The idea was simple yet powerful: create a user-friendly platform that allows entrepreneurs to build and manage their online stores. As more businesses embraced e-commerce, Shopify became a go-to solution for merchants of all sizes. Thanks to its flexibility, ease of use, and extensive range of tools, from payment processing to marketing support.

As a stock, Shopify’s popularity took off as it went public in 2015. It caught the eye of investors who saw its potential in a rapidly growing e-commerce market, and the company’s innovative approach kept that excitement alive. During the pandemic, physical stores closed, and online shopping surged. Shopify’s growth skyrocketed, sending its stock price soaring. There have been ups and downs since, especially as the company navigates the transition to post-pandemic retail. Yet Shopify’s focus on enabling small businesses to thrive online has cemented its place as a major player in the tech and retail space.

The last year

Shopify had quite the ride in 2024! The stock surged early in the year as the company announced strong growth in its merchant base and revealed plans to streamline its operations. Shopify’s decision to sell its logistics business and focus more on its core e-commerce platform was seen as a smart move, thus making investors optimistic about its long-term profitability. This shift, combined with solid earnings reports and renewed interest in e-commerce, boosted confidence, thus sending the stock on a solid upward trajectory in the first half of the year.

However, as the year progressed, the stock faced a dip due to rising concerns about broader economic conditions. Higher interest rates and market uncertainties weighed heavily on tech stocks, and Shopify wasn’t immune. Additionally, some investors started questioning the sustainability of Shopify’s rapid growth and its ability to maintain profitability amid increasing competition. These factors led to some volatility in the stock’s performance later in the year, thereby causing it to pull back from its earlier highs. Still, Shopify stock remains a key player in the e-commerce world, and many investors are keeping a close eye on its future potential.

What to watch

When it comes to Shopify stock, investors should keep an eye on its valuation metrics and growth potential. With a market cap of around $129 billion and a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 54.95, Shopify is priced as a high-growth stock. This means expectations are sky-high. Its price-to-sales ratio of 12.31 and enterprise value-to-revenue ratio of 11.74 reflect the premium investors are willing to pay for its future prospects. Despite the hefty valuation, Shopify has shown strong profitability, with a profit margin of 16.40% and impressive revenue growth of over 20% year over year. These indicators suggest that Shopify is effectively scaling its business. Yet investors must remain cautious about how much future growth is already baked into its current stock price.

Another important aspect to watch is Shopify’s volatility. Its five-year beta of 2.36 means it tends to move more dramatically than the broader market. This can result in sharp price swings. Despite this, Shopify has risen over 27% in the past year, reflecting strong momentum. Investors should monitor key financial metrics like free cash flow, which has more than doubled year over year. Revenue growth is expected to continue in the 20% range. However, with a 52-week price range from $63.16 to $123.20, potential investors should be prepared for continued fluctuations as Shopify navigates its high-growth strategy in a competitive e-commerce landscape.