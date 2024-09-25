Member Login
Home » Investing » Passive Income: 1 of the Best REITs to Play Lower Rates

Passive Income: 1 of the Best REITs to Play Lower Rates

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is a stellar passive-income pickup going into the final quarter.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

As interest rates begin to nosedive, the setup looks good for new passive-income investors seeking to lock in a swollen dividend yield alongside a good shot at capital gains. Indeed, the momentum enjoyed by the broad range of REITs (real estate investment trusts) has been quite notable in recent months.

Of course, the Bank of Canada’s latest rate cuts have likely been baked into the rally already. That said, if you’re enticed by the slate of yields you see today and have extra cash to put to work in cash flow machines, I’d argue that it’s still a fantastic time to pick up a few shares of a well-run REIT.

Too hot to handle? Here’s how I’d buy REITs on the way up

Even after the recent broad REIT rally, I still find valuations to be a tad on the conservative side. Though I wouldn’t put down too sizeable a sum after a double-digit percentage rally in just a few weeks, I think it makes plenty of sense to dollar-cost average (DCA) into some heated REITs on the way up.

Undoubtedly, the DCA strategy works quite well for new investors looking to buy dips or crashes in those “falling knife” types of stocks. Similarly, I think DCA may make sense for hot stocks that only seem to march higher. A pullback is never too far away. And though they can be tough to time, the best action plan may be to buy a bit today with the hope of adding to a position on a pullback. Of course, there’s always a risk that a rally can run on without a correction for a considerable amount of time.

Given the damage that’s already been done to REITs (think the rate hike-driven selloff of 2022), a blistering rally that extends well into next year would not at all be out of the ordinary. In fact, I think such a rally would be necessary if valuations are to better reflect the magnitude of rate reductions to come.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) has been on an incredible run, up around 28% since the start of June. Lower rates could undoubtedly be a huge boon for the high-growth residential REIT. While the rally has shown signs of stalling out in the past two weeks, I still think CAPREIT stock’s run is far from over.

The REIT has been selling off non-core assets of late. As new residential projects come to be, I’d not be shocked if the distribution (currently yielding 2.69%) grows at an above-average rate in this coming lower-rate world. If you seek a best-in-breed residential REIT with exposure to some of the hottest rental markets (the Greater Vancouver and Toronto Areas) in the country, look no further than the name. I still think it’s cheap, with ample room to run as prior all-time highs just shy of $63 per share return to within striking distance.

CAPREIT’s rate sensitivity has worked against it for too long. Though its balance sheet looks in far better shape than most other REITs, the tailwind of lower rates may help CAPREIT put its foot down on the accelerator a bit more.

As the tides finally turn in their favour with every Bank of Canada rate cut, look for shares to deliver the perfect mix of passive income and growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your OAS Payments in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't forget. You can always boost those OAS payments, and investing can be the most simple and lucrative move you…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX growth stocks such as goeasy and QSR continue to trade at a compelling valuation in 2024, making them top…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

6% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding it for Decades

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you considered Enbridge (TSX:ENB) lately? Here's why it's the one TSX stock that should be on the radar of…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

3 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now with No Hesitation

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best stocks to buy are soaring stocks right now that can provide both growth and income-earning potential.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Which High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Better: True North or BTB REIT?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two high-dividend yielders are perfect options for investors. But which is the better buy these days?

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Take Off in a New Bull Market

| Adam Othman

Not all beaten-down stocks can experience a revival in market-wide bullish trends. Many of them might require sector/industry-specific catalysts to…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Earn an Extra $5,000/Year in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Here's what you need to do if you want to earn $5,000 (or more) in passive income by investing in…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks I’m Buying in 2024

| Andrew Button

You can earn a lot of income holding Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock in a TFSA.

Read more »