Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » The 3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now in September

The 3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now in September

Do you have some cash and are wondering where to put it? Here are three Canadian stocks that could see a big uplift over the long term.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

With the TSX Index rising by 14% in 2024, many stocks have enjoyed a strong run up. Interest rates have pulled back, and that has been favourable for many of Canada’s large dividend stocks (often referred to as bond proxies).

However, there are plenty of smaller companies that could provide even better returns over the longer term. Some of the most attractive opportunities are in the small- to mid-cap range ($500 million to $5 billion). If you are looking for some intriguing growth stocks to buy, here are three to look at adding before September ends.

An up-and-coming insurance stock

With a market cap of $2.07 billion, Trisura Group (TSX:TSU) is one of the smallest listed insurance companies in Canada. Despite its size, it has been one of the best-performing companies on the TSX over the past five years. Its stock is up 488% in that time!

Trisura provides specialized insurance products in Canada. However, it has been gaining traction deploying those products in the United States. It also has a re-insurance fronting business that has been providing nice returns. Its niche underwriting allows it to earn above-average returns on equity.

This stock is a little higher risk, but it is also higher reward. Last year, it had a large program write-down that hit the bottom line (and the stock). Fortunately, that appears behind it.

Hopefully, management has learned from its mistakes. While growth has moderated, the company still has a large runway to expand its insurance mix across North America.

Trisura trades at a fraction of other specialized insurance providers in the United States. As it continues to expand, its valuation should rerate as its earnings start to rise. Investors could see nice upside in the coming years.

A top financial stock for income and growth

Another mid-cap to look at here is goeasy (TSX:GSY). It’s a top financial stock for income, growth, and value. It has a market cap of $3 billion. Its stock is up 206% in the past five years.

goeasy has grown to become the dominant non-prime lender in Canada. It has a retail network that extends across the country. This gives it an established presence and rapport with consumers.

While the economy has weakened, declining rates should be favourable as its lending spreads widen. goeasy has expanded its product mix into vehicle and recreational vehicle loans, as well as buy-now, pay-later loans.

It has been met with strong demand. It also plans to roll out credit card products in 2025. With a 2.5% yield and a high single-digit earnings multiple, its stock still looks attractive today.

A blue-chip with a great growth trajectory

TFI International (TSX:TFII) is a little bit larger, with a $16.7 billion market cap. However, it is a growth stock Canadians shouldn’t ignore. TFI is one of the largest trucking and freight companies in Canada. It also has a growing business in the United States.

TFI has all the aspects you want in a quality growth stock. It has a highly invested founder-led chief executive officer. It has a low-cost operating model that helps it earn market-leading returns on its invested capital. Lastly, it has a solid balance sheet that supports a steady stream of smart acquisitions.

TFI is not cheap, but it also is not expensive. The North American freight market has been challenged, but this stock could see upside when it (and earning-per-share growth) normalizes.

TFI stock is up 395% over the past five years. Yet, there is still attractive upside for patient shareholders in the years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Goeasy, TFI International, and Trisura Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Trisura Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

1 Super Tech Stock (Besides Nvidia) to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia rose to prominence and will remain a top investment, it's true. But investors can still get in on other…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This TSX Dividend Stock for Its 13% Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock sure does look enticing with a sky-high dividend, but that could also come with other sky-high valuations.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Dividend Stocks

Fortis vs Hydro One: Which Utility Stock is a Better Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks are perfect for long-term investing. But do you necessarily have to go with the oldest option?

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put it in This Index Fund

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you can only spare to put aside a small amount for investing, an index fund like this is your…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Got $500 to Invest? Put it in This ETF

| Kay Ng

Canadian investors can start investing simply through this ETF, which provides immediate diversification and long-term growth potential.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: 5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

There’s seemingly never a bad time for long-term investors to load up on these five top stocks.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you've just got $1,000 to spare, then get into this top stock providing more stable dividends and growth for…

Read more »

Walmart WMT stock market investment
Dividend Stocks

Why Is TNT Stock Up 44% After Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to finding stocks on their way up, a surge in share price can be enticing – if…

Read more »