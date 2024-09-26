Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Dividend Superstar I’d Buy Over TD Bank Stock

1 Dividend Superstar I’d Buy Over TD Bank Stock

Investors searching for a top dividend superstar to buy in this current market certainly have a number of options to choose from, but this is my top pick.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Investor reading the newspaper

Source: Getty Images

For many Canadians, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is among the top dividend stocks that make up a well-diversified income-producing portfolio. And for good reason. This major bank has produced consistent dividend income over a very long period of time while also providing investors with excellent capital appreciation upside over the long term, as the chart below shows.

That said, there may be other better options from a dividend (and particularly dividend growth) perspective. Indeed, Fortis (TSX:FTS) continues to be a stock I pound the table on for long-term investors looking to create a meaningful dividend portfolio over the coming decades.

Here’s why.

Strong business model

In order for any dividend stock to maintain consistency over the long term, a strong business model is required. Investors will want to see not only cash flow stability but growth potential over the long term. And regarding these metrics, Fortis certainly checks all the boxes for me.

The company owns and operates 10 long-life utility transmission and distribution assets in Canadian and U.S. markets. The company serves a very stable clientele of more than three million customers, who continue to pay Fortis to keep the lights and heat on in any market environment.

Thus, for those concerned about recessionary risks, Fortis remains among the most defensive stocks to consider in this market. The company’s relatively low volatility (as represented by its beta) provides credence to the idea that the company will be able to continue increasing its dividend over time.

Fortis’s dividend just keeps growing

Perhaps Fortis’s biggest asset for investors is the company’s dividend status. A “Dividend King” with more than 50 consecutive years of dividend increases under its belt, Fortis continues to grow its distribution in line with its earnings over time. Again, given the company’s rock-solid business model, these distributions can reasonably be expected to grow in the 6% range for the foreseeable future. That’s what the company has done in the past, and there’s nothing to indicate this won’t continue over time.

Looking at the company’s recent results, it’s clear that Fortis is moving in the right direction. Surging electricity demand has led to strong share price appreciation (and a lower dividend yield than this stock usually sees, at around 3.9% right now). However, the company’s net earnings growth of 8% supports its continued dividend growth profile over the long term, and that’s something I think investors can bank on moving forward.

Why is Fortis the preferential option?

Canadian banking is also a very profitable business, and I have no doubt TD will continue to increase its dividend (when regulators allow) over the long term. However, Fortis’s business model is much more stable and secure. In this environment, that’s the option I think most investors are going to lean towards.

Accordingly, investors looking to pick dividend stocks to add to their retirement accounts or long-term holdings may want to consider adding a position on future weakness. Notably, Fortis hasn’t seen much weakness of late. But this is a stock I remain very bullish on as a buy-and-hold opportunity for the reasons cited in this piece.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Stocks for Beginners

How Much Cash Do You Need to Quit Work and Live Off Dividend Income?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While I can't simply hand over millions to retire today, I can certainly help set you up to retire early…

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Bank Stocks

1 Dividend Superstar I’d Buy Over TD Bank Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield, high-flying small-cap stock is a more profitable option today than a top Big Bank.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Buy Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and another top bank stock before their rally takes them to new heights in…

Read more »

clock time
Bank Stocks

BMO Is Paying $6.20 Per Share in Dividends: Time to Buy This Top Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BMO (TSX:BMO) stock offers up a strong dividend yield that recently saw a 4% increase. So, is it time to…

Read more »

hand using ATM
Bank Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $367 in Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Investors are encouraged to accumulate shares of solid dividend stocks like BMO stock on market pullbacks.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock is at a crossroads. Recent growth and steady dividends attract buyers to TD Bank stock, but…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Bank Stocks

Scotiabank Stock on Sale: Why Now’s the Perfect Time to Invest

| Kay Ng

Scotiabank stock offers high income and the potential for strong returns in the coming years.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Bank Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 10.3% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

The Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock is undergoing a temporary weakness. Here's why you can buy it for its 5.3%…

Read more »