Get on This Growth Dividend Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in a While

A growth stock that offers dividends during a dip can be a fantastic buy. It combines the best of both worlds! While the market may be experiencing turbulence, the presence of dividends provides a comforting cushion, thus allowing investors to earn some income even when prices are down. Plus, buying during a dip means you could snag those shares at a bargain, thereby positioning yourself for future growth when the market rebounds. And there’s one I’d pick up right away.

goeasy stock

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a dynamic Canadian company that shines in the financial services sector. It is especially known for its innovative approach to lending and payment solutions. With a mission to empower customers through accessible credit, goeasy stock offers personal loans, vehicle financing, and leasing options to those who may not have access to traditional banking services.

But goeasy isn’t just about providing financial assistance. It’s also a growth story worth keeping an eye on. Over the years, the company has consistently expanded its footprint, delivering impressive earnings growth and increasing its dividends. As it taps into new markets and enhances its offerings, investors have found goeasy stock to be a compelling option for long-term growth. With a knack for navigating the ever-evolving financial landscape, goeasy is definitely a company that combines purpose with profit, thus making it an exciting player in the Canadian market!

A strong balance

goeasy stock has quite the story when it comes to balancing growth and dividends. Originally known for its focus on providing accessible financial services, the company has made a remarkable transformation over the years. Since initiating its dividend payments in 2011, goeasy has steadily increased its payouts. And this is music to the ears of dividend investors. This consistent growth in dividends showcases the company’s confidence in its ability to generate profits, thus rewarding shareholders even as it reinvests in its expansion efforts.

But it’s not just about dividends. goeasy has also proven itself to be a growth powerhouse! The stock has experienced impressive price appreciation, driven by its innovative lending practices and strategic growth initiatives. As the company expands its reach and enhances its services, investors have reaped the benefits both from rising stock prices and increasing dividend payments. This dual focus on growth and income makes goeasy a standout choice for those looking to invest in a company that’s not only financially savvy—it’s also committed to sharing its success with its shareholders.

Looking strong

Today, goeasy stock looks like a fantastic buying opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on a growth stock that also offers dividends. Trading at around $180 at writing, the stock has dipped slightly, making it an ideal time to consider adding it to your portfolio. With a market cap of approximately $3.04 billion and a forward annual dividend yield of 2.59%, goeasy is not just about price appreciation. It also provides a steady income stream. This combination of potential growth and dividends is particularly appealing, especially since the stock has shown a remarkable 60% increase over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500’s 28% gain at writing.

Furthermore, goeasy’s financials look strong, boasting a profit margin of 33.40% and quarterly revenue growth of 15.40% year over year. With a manageable payout ratio of 27.70%, the company seems well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with increasing dividends. All while reinvesting in its growth strategies. Plus, the upcoming ex-dividend date on September 27, 2024, adds a layer of urgency for those looking to secure that dividend. All these factors make today’s share price not just a dip but a golden opportunity for savvy investors ready to jump in on a company that blends growth potential with reliable income!

Bottom line

In a nutshell, goeasy is shaping up to be a stellar investment opportunity. With its current share price of around $180, this growth stock not only offers a solid dividend yield of 2.59% but also boasts impressive financials, including a 33.40% profit margin and robust revenue growth. Having soared 60% over the past year, goeasy has clearly outperformed many peers, thus making it a compelling choice for both income-seeking and growth-minded investors. With a manageable payout ratio and an upcoming ex-dividend date, now’s a great time to consider hopping on the goeasy train!