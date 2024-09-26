Member Login
Home » Investing » Get on This Growth Dividend Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in a While

Get on This Growth Dividend Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in a While

goeasy stock hasn’t just been paying dividends; it’s also grown by 60% in the last year! With shares down from highs, it’s time to buy.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

A growth stock that offers dividends during a dip can be a fantastic buy. It combines the best of both worlds! While the market may be experiencing turbulence, the presence of dividends provides a comforting cushion, thus allowing investors to earn some income even when prices are down. Plus, buying during a dip means you could snag those shares at a bargain, thereby positioning yourself for future growth when the market rebounds. And there’s one I’d pick up right away.

goeasy stock

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a dynamic Canadian company that shines in the financial services sector. It is especially known for its innovative approach to lending and payment solutions. With a mission to empower customers through accessible credit, goeasy stock offers personal loans, vehicle financing, and leasing options to those who may not have access to traditional banking services.

But goeasy isn’t just about providing financial assistance. It’s also a growth story worth keeping an eye on. Over the years, the company has consistently expanded its footprint, delivering impressive earnings growth and increasing its dividends. As it taps into new markets and enhances its offerings, investors have found goeasy stock to be a compelling option for long-term growth. With a knack for navigating the ever-evolving financial landscape, goeasy is definitely a company that combines purpose with profit, thus making it an exciting player in the Canadian market!

A strong balance

goeasy stock has quite the story when it comes to balancing growth and dividends. Originally known for its focus on providing accessible financial services, the company has made a remarkable transformation over the years. Since initiating its dividend payments in 2011, goeasy has steadily increased its payouts. And this is music to the ears of dividend investors. This consistent growth in dividends showcases the company’s confidence in its ability to generate profits, thus rewarding shareholders even as it reinvests in its expansion efforts.

But it’s not just about dividends. goeasy has also proven itself to be a growth powerhouse! The stock has experienced impressive price appreciation, driven by its innovative lending practices and strategic growth initiatives. As the company expands its reach and enhances its services, investors have reaped the benefits both from rising stock prices and increasing dividend payments. This dual focus on growth and income makes goeasy a standout choice for those looking to invest in a company that’s not only financially savvy—it’s also committed to sharing its success with its shareholders.

Looking strong

Today, goeasy stock looks like a fantastic buying opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on a growth stock that also offers dividends. Trading at around $180 at writing, the stock has dipped slightly, making it an ideal time to consider adding it to your portfolio. With a market cap of approximately $3.04 billion and a forward annual dividend yield of 2.59%, goeasy is not just about price appreciation. It also provides a steady income stream. This combination of potential growth and dividends is particularly appealing, especially since the stock has shown a remarkable 60% increase over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500’s 28% gain at writing.

Furthermore, goeasy’s financials look strong, boasting a profit margin of 33.40% and quarterly revenue growth of 15.40% year over year. With a manageable payout ratio of 27.70%, the company seems well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with increasing dividends. All while reinvesting in its growth strategies. Plus, the upcoming ex-dividend date on September 27, 2024, adds a layer of urgency for those looking to secure that dividend. All these factors make today’s share price not just a dip but a golden opportunity for savvy investors ready to jump in on a company that blends growth potential with reliable income!

Bottom line

In a nutshell, goeasy is shaping up to be a stellar investment opportunity. With its current share price of around $180, this growth stock not only offers a solid dividend yield of 2.59% but also boasts impressive financials, including a 33.40% profit margin and robust revenue growth. Having soared 60% over the past year, goeasy has clearly outperformed many peers, thus making it a compelling choice for both income-seeking and growth-minded investors. With a manageable payout ratio and an upcoming ex-dividend date, now’s a great time to consider hopping on the goeasy train!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Dividend Stocks

Have $500 to Invest? Strike Gold With This Stock That’s Set to Soar

| Kay Ng

Here's a stock that has the potential to soar high into the sky (with volatility) over the next five years…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend All-Star I’d Buy Over BCE Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock has long been a dividend favourite, but after a new deal, there may be a new favourite in…

Read more »

stream movies at home
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Cogeco Stock for Its 5% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When you're considering a long-term dividend stock, Cogeco looks like a great option. But is the 5% dividend yield enough?

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

The Bullish Market Left These 3 Stocks Behind, but They’re Buys Right Now

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) didn't join this year's bullish market. Here's why.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Suncor vs. Manulife: Which TSX Stock Is a Better Buy?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An oil bellwether and insurance icon are ideal anchor stocks in an investment portfolio.

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Dividend Stocks

How Much Canadians Need to Invest to Get $500 in Monthly Dividends

| Jitendra Parashar

While you could easily earn $500 every month in passive income by investing in a single dividend stock, you should…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $555.36/Year in Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Dividend investors may spread one investment over 304 assets with this Canadian REIT and receive steady monthly distributions with low…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Monthly Dividend Stock for $568.71 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

REITs can be some of the best ways to gain monthly passive income. But this one is set up for…

Read more »