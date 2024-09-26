Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $100? 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold

Got $100? 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold

Buy and hold these two Canadian stocks for $100 to generate significant returns in the long term.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Stocks can generate higher returns than many other types of investments over the long term. The great thing is that you don’t need a large sum of money upfront to invest in high-quality TSX stocks. Even starting with as little as $100 in fundamentally strong stocks regularly can lead to significant returns over time.

With that backdrop, here are two top Canadian stocks investors can buy and hold for just $100. These companies have well-established businesses and solid growth potential, making them top choices for investors looking to grow their money.

Hydro One

Investors could consider Hydro One (TSX:H) as it offers growth, stability, and income. Unlike other utility companies, Hydro One does not generate power and is not exposed to commodity price volatility. This means it is a pure-play electric power transmission and distribution company that produces stable, low-risk earnings and predictable cash flow.

Hydro One has solid financials, which allow the company to fund its growth initiatives without raising capital from other external sources. Owing to its stellar financials and rate-regulated business, this utility company consistently delivers stable cash flows, offers higher dividend payments, and attractive capital gains.

Hydro One has consistently grown its dividend, supported by higher earnings, regulated cash flows, and rate base growth. The company raised its dividend at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5% from 2016 to 2022. Moreover, it increased its dividend by 6% in 2023 and plans to grow it at a similar pace through 2027.

Hydro One projects its rate base to grow by 6% annually through 2027. The company’s $11.8 billion capital plan will support this growth. Thanks to this growth, its earnings per share are forecasted to increase by 5-7% annually.

Hydro One stock has appreciated about 32.6% in one year and grown about 124% in five years. Despite the growth, the stock still has room for upside, driven by its low-risk business model and steady earnings. Further, its solid balance sheet, predictable cash flows, cost reduction initiatives, and ability to deliver both dividends and capital gains make it a top Canadian stock to buy and hold for the long term.

Aritzia

Clothing retailer Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is another top Canadian stock for long-term investors. The company is known for delivering above-average growth, reflected through its double-digit revenue and adjusted net income growth. Further, it has consistently outperformed the TSX.

For instance, the company’s revenue and net income have grown at a CAGR of 19% and 13% in the last five years, which has driven its shares higher. Aritzia stock has increased over 197% in five years, reflecting a CAGR of 24.3%. Meanwhile, the stock gained over 130% in one year, and this trend will likely continue, owing to the continued growth in its top line and focus on margin expansion.

Aritzia sees its net revenue growing by 15-17% annually through fiscal 2027. Aritzia plans to open eight to 10 new boutiques in the U.S. annually through fiscal 2027 and increase its total retail square footage by up to 60%, likely boosting its revenues. Additionally, Aritzia’s focus on growing its omnichannel offerings and increasing brand awareness will further accelerate its revenue growth rate.

Overall, higher sales and operating efficiency will likely bolster its earnings and support its share price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Investing

Alimentation Couche-Tard: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a convenience store giant that's been weighed down of late.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock a Smart Buy Right Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A lot has been going on for BCE stock in the last few years. But is it a buy now…

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $4,275 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Andrew Walker

Here's how Canadian investors can generate decent TFSA passive income while reducing portfolio risk.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 26

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to growing geopolitical tensions, U.S. GDP data and Jerome Powell’s speech will be closely watched by TSX investors…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly 

| Puja Tayal

These two stocks can start giving you a monthly payout as early as next month. Don’t miss out on their…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use the TFSA to Earn $8,613 in Passive Income Annually

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why you can hold dividend-growth stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account and earn a steady passive-income stream.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks like these are your best option when trying to make that $7,000 contribution room work as much for…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 1 of the Best REITs to Play Lower Rates

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is a stellar passive-income pickup going into the final quarter.

Read more »