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The Bank of Canada Held Rates, So Where Should Canadians Invest Now?

Northland Power looks like a beaten-down renewable with improving cash flow that could rebound when rates eventually ease.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Northland’s Q1 2026 results showed stronger revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow, signalling the core business still works.
  • The post-cut monthly dividend is smaller but more sustainable, offering income without overstraining the balance sheet.
  • Execution on Baltic Power and Hai Long is the real catalyst, but offshore wind and financing risks remain.
10 stocks we like better than Northland Power

When the Bank of Canada holds rates, investors can’t simply assume cheaper money will lift every stock. So, Canadians looking for somewhere to invest now should look for companies that can benefit when rates eventually ease, but don’t depend on a perfect rate-cut story to survive.

That’s why Northland Power (TSX:NPI) looks interesting today. It isn’t risk-free. In fact, the renewable power stock has frustrated investors for years. Higher rates hurt sentiment around utilities and renewable developers, offshore wind costs rose, project delays weighed on confidence, and the dividend cut in 2024 also broke trust with many income investors. But bad memories can create a better setup.

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

NPI

NPI stock develops, owns, and operates clean power assets across offshore wind, onshore renewables, natural gas, and battery storage. Its portfolio spans Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. That global footprint gives it diversification, though it also adds complexity. For Canadian investors, the appeal comes from electricity demand. Data centres, electrification, grid upgrades, and energy security all point to a world that needs more power, not less.

The latest results helped the case. In the first quarter of 2026, NPI stock reported revenue from energy sales of $775 million, up from $665 million a year earlier. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $427 million from $361 million. Free cash flow also climbed to $182 million. Those numbers don’t erase the past, but show the business can still generate meaningful cash.

The dividend looks more realistic now, too. Northland declared a monthly dividend of $0.10 per share for June 2026. After the cut, the payout no longer looks as stretched as it once did. That helps investors who want income but don’t want a company to sacrifice its future just to defend an old dividend level. And even now, the yield sits at 3.2%. That alone can create strong income from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NPI$22.59309$0.72$222.48Monthly$6,980.31

Considerations

The bigger catalyst sits in offshore wind. Baltic Power in Poland and Hai Long in Taiwan remain key growth projects. If those projects reach completion and start contributing as planned, Northland could shift from a turnaround story to a cash-flow growth story. That’s the kind of setup that can work well when rates stop rising and eventually drift lower.

A rate hold keeps pressure on the stock in the near term, but it also shows investors the Bank of Canada remains cautious. NPI stock needs stable financing conditions, solid operations, and successful project delivery. If rates eventually fall, the stock could get a sentiment boost. If they stay higher for longer, management still needs to prove it can fund growth without stretching the balance sheet.

The risks deserve respect. NPI stock carries project risk, interest-rate risk, currency risk, and political risk across several markets. Offshore wind can bring cost overruns and delays. The stock may not recover quickly if investors remain skeptical of renewables. Anyone buying today should expect bumps and give the thesis time.

Bottom line

Still, that’s exactly why the opportunity exists. Investors often pay high prices for certainty. NPI stock offers something messier, but potentially more rewarding. That’s a discounted power stock with real assets, improving cash flow, and major projects nearing the stage where they could change the story.

So, where should Canadians invest after a Bank of Canada rate hold? Investors willing to take a longer view may want to look at beaten-down dividend growers with recovery potential. NPI stock fits that search. It gives Canadians income today, exposure to rising electricity demand, and a chance to benefit if lower rates finally arrive and strengthen long-term sentiment over time again, too.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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