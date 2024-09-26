Member Login
Should You Buy Cogeco Stock for Its 5% Dividend Yield?

Should You Buy Cogeco Stock for Its 5% Dividend Yield?

When you’re considering a long-term dividend stock, Cogeco looks like a great option. But is the 5% dividend yield enough?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
stream movies at home

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend aristocrats are like the reliable friends of the investing world. They may not always throw the wildest parties with flashy yields, but they consistently show up with solid dividends year after year. These companies have a proven track record of not only paying dividends but also increasing them for at least five consecutive years, thus showcasing stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders. But does Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA) offer enough with its 5% dividend yield?

About Cogeco

Cogeco is a Canadian telecommunications and media company focusing on high-speed internet, television services, or radio. It operates primarily in Ontario and Quebec, where it offers a range of services to households and businesses. What sets Cogeco apart is its commitment to delivering reliable connectivity and innovative solutions tailored to meet the needs of its customers.

On the financial side, Cogeco has a solid track record of performance. And this can be appealing for investors looking for stability in the telecom sector. It’s been steadily growing their customer base and expanding their service offerings, thereby making it a key player in the ever-evolving digital landscape. With a focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet and investing in future growth, Cogeco is not just about connecting people today but also ensuring they’re ready for tomorrow’s challenges.

Dividend history

Cogeco has been on quite the journey as a dividend provider since it first began paying dividends in 2006. Starting out as a smaller player in the telecommunications space, the company has gradually built a reputation for reliability and growth. Over the years, Cogeco has made strategic acquisitions and expanded its service offerings. These initiatives have led to a strong financial foundation that allows it to reward shareholders consistently.

When it comes to dividends, Cogeco’s track record is impressive, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 10% over the past decade! This means that not only have they consistently paid dividends, but also increased them at a healthy pace, making it an attractive option for dividend investors. With a strong focus on maintaining a balanced approach to growth and shareholder returns, Cogeco has positioned itself as a solid dividend aristocrat. In doing so, it is ensuring that its investors can enjoy the benefits of steady income while being part of its exciting growth story.

Earnings performance

Cogeco is gearing up for an exciting future with its focus on enhancing customer experience and operational excellence. In its recent third-quarter financial results for fiscal 2024, it reported a revenue increase of 1.2% year-over-year, reaching $750.6 million. This was thanks to solid growth in their Canadian operations and stable performance in the U.S. market. While profit dipped due to restructuring costs, the company is confident of its new operating model and strategic initiatives, like the launch of Breezeline Mobile.

As for value, Cogeco’s financial metrics indicate a promising outlook for investors. With a forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of around 8.2 and a solid dividend yield of about 5.1%, the stock appears to be attractively priced for long-term growth. It also recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.854 per share, representing a 10.1% increase over the previous year, thus highlighting the commitment to returning value to shareholders. With a focus on enhancing their internet subscriber base and operational efficiency, Cogeco is poised to create significant value in the coming years.

Bottom line

Investors considering Cogeco for its appealing 5% yield are in for a treat! With a solid track record of consistent dividend payments and recent growth in revenue, this telecom company showcases a reliable income stream. Plus, the recent 10.1% increase in the quarterly dividend demonstrates their commitment to rewarding shareholders. While it’s essential to keep an eye on their profit fluctuations due to restructuring costs, Cogeco’s focus on enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency suggests they’re on a growth trajectory. So, if you’re after a dependable dividend stock with room for future growth, Cogeco might just be the perfect addition to your portfolio!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cogeco Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

