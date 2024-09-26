Member Login
Why POET Stock Keeps Going Up

POET Technologies stock has been on the rise, but is the value already in the stock? Or is there a lot more room to run?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
potted green plant grows up in arrow shape

POET Technologies (TSXV:PTK) has been experiencing a nice surge in its stock price lately. In fact, year to date, the stock is up a whopping 228% at writing! And this has caught the attention of investors and market watchers alike! This uptick is largely due to the company’s advancements in photonic integrated circuits, which are becoming increasingly vital in various tech applications, especially in data centres and telecom. As demand for faster and more efficient technologies grows, POET’s innovative solutions have positioned it well for future growth. So, let’s get into that growth.

About POET

POET is an innovative company specializing in the development of photonic integrated circuits (PICs). These are essential for enhancing data transmission speeds and efficiency in various applications. Founded in 2012, the company focuses on merging optics and electronics on a single chip. Thus paving the way for breakthroughs in telecommunications, data centres, and more. Its unique technology not only aims to improve performance but also reduces the size and power consumption of devices, thus making it an attractive solution for industries looking to keep pace with the growing demand for faster data processing and communication.

What sets POET apart is its commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in photonics. The company has established strategic partnerships with major players in the tech industry to further its research and development efforts. As a result, they are well-positioned to capitalize on the booming market for optical solutions. This is becoming increasingly critical as more devices and applications require high-speed data transfer. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, POET is making waves in the tech world. And its stock performance has garnered attention as investors look for opportunities in this cutting-edge sector.

Into earnings

POET Technologies recently reported its second-quarter 2024 financial results, highlighting significant advancements and strategic partnerships that position the company for growth in the burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) and telecommunications markets. One of the standout achievements was a major design win with Foxconn Interconnect Technology, allowing POET to supply cutting-edge optical engines for high-demand AI applications. This partnership underlines the increasing reliance on POET’s technology in the fast-evolving digital landscape. The company’s cash balance is also promising, having raised $15 million through private placements and a further $10 million shortly after the quarter. Thus giving it a solid financial footing with approximately $28.7 million in cash on hand.

On the earnings side, POET reported a net loss of $8 million, reflecting a larger deficit compared to the previous year. While this may raise eyebrows, the company remains optimistic about its direction. Instead focusing on transitioning from technology development to product development. The company’s strategic investments and partnerships could bode well for future profitability, thus making it an intriguing player in the tech sector.

Looking ahead

Investors considering POET should keep a close eye on its recent developments — particularly its significant design win with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to supply high-speed optical engines for AI applications. This partnership not only demonstrates POET’s capacity to secure key clients in a competitive landscape. It also aligns the company with the growing demand for advanced technologies in data centres and telecommunications. Plus, the recent recognition as the “Best Optical AI Solution” at the AI Breakthrough Awards underscores the company’s innovative edge and commitment to pushing boundaries in optical solutions.

However, it’s essential for investors to balance this optimistic outlook with a pragmatic assessment of POET’s financial performance. The company has reported a net loss of $8 million in the latest quarter. And while it has successfully raised capital, bringing its cash balance to around $21.3 million, investors should be mindful of its current ratio of 6.71, indicating a healthy liquidity position. Yet they should also watch for how effectively this capital is deployed to generate revenue moving forward. With a market cap of approximately $282 million and the stock trading below its 52-week high, potential investors may find this an intriguing opportunity. Yet it comes with inherent risks typical of growth-stage technology companies.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

