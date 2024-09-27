Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for October

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for October

Canadian utility stocks are known for consistently paying and growing their dividends, making them a low-risk option to earn passive income.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian utility stocks are known for their steady dividend payments, making them a compelling investment for income investors. Utility services, like electricity, are deemed essential for the economy, adding stability to the financials of the companies operating in this space. Their defensive business model, regulated assets, and predictable cash flows enable them to consistently pay and increase their payouts for decades.

So, if you are a dividend investor looking for worry-free income, here are three top Canadian stocks from the utility sector with fundamentally strong businesses and solid payouts to buy in October.

Utility stock #1

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is the top stock in the utility sector for dividend investors to buy in October. The company’s regulated operations in pipelines, natural gas, and electricity transmission and distribution allow it to generate steady cash flow in all market conditions. This stability supports its ability to consistently pay dividends.

Impressively, Canadian Utilities has increased its dividend every year for the past 52 years, the longest streak of any publicly traded Canadian company. The company aims to continue raising its dividends in line with its sustainable earnings growth from its regulated and long-term, contracted investments. Moreover, it pays an attractive yield of about 5%.

With a strong base of regulated and contracted earnings, Canadian Utilities is well-positioned for ongoing dividend growth. Over the years, the company has grown its global rate base to $15.4 billion through continued investments in utilities.

Looking ahead, it plans to invest between $4.3 billion and $4.7 billion in utilities, which is expected to grow its rate base by 3.5% to 4.3% by 2026. This expansion will further support its earnings and dividend payments. Additionally, the company is optimizing its energy infrastructure assets and exploring new growth platforms, which will contribute to future earnings and distributions.

Utility stock #2

Dividend investors could consider investing in Canada’s leading electric utility company, Emera (TSX:EMA). Last week, the company announced a 1% increase in the annual dividend, marking 18 consecutive years of dividend growth.

With total assets worth about $39 billion, Emera generates 96% of its adjusted net income from regulated utilities, which adds stability to its payouts. The company forecasts its rate base to increase by 7-8% through 2029. The expansion of the rate base will drive its earnings, which are forecasted to grow by 5-7% annually through 2027.

Thanks to its defensive assets, regulated cash flows, and growing earnings base, Emera aims to grow its dividend by 1-2% in the coming years. It offers a high yield of approximately 5.4%. Further, its earnings per share is projected to increase faster than its dividend, enabling the company to reduce and achieve a sustainable payout ratio.

Utility stock #3

Shares of the regulated electric and gas utility company Fortis (TSX:FTS) are a must-have for dividend investors. The Canadian utility giant recently increased its quarterly dividend by 4.2% to $0.615 per share, marking 51 consecutive years of dividend growth. Fortis’s growing rate base drives its earnings and dividend payments.

The company’s $26 billion capital investment plan will enable it to grow its rate base by 6.5% annually through 2029. This rate base expansion will support Fortis’s earnings and help it raise its dividends by 4-6% each year during this period.

Additionally, Fortis is investing in energy transition projects, focusing on cleaner, more sustainable energy sources. It’s also working to strengthen its infrastructure, positioning itself for continued growth.

Fortis’s business model is highly resilient thanks to its stable, regulated operations. The company has strong visibility on future earnings and dividend payouts, making it a low-risk option for those looking to generate passive income. It also offers a well-protected yield of 4%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.  The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Dividend Stock That’s Down 36% and Trading at a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation 

| Puja Tayal

While many dividend stocks rallied after the interest rate cuts, this magnificent dividend stock continued to trade at a decade-low…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how much you'll need to invest in a TFSA to earn $500 in monthly tax-free passive income via EIT.UN.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 8.5% Dividend Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly dividend payments are a fantastic way to create a steady, predictable stream of income from your investments.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Put $10,000 in This Canadian Dividend Stock for $10,000 in Annual Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

You can invest $10,000 today and get $10,000 annual passive income if you stay invested in the market and let…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for passive income that's strong and only getting stronger? These two monthly dividend stocks certainly add up.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Trading at Absurd Discounts … for Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

You can buy three TSX stocks at absurd discounts, although the recovery could take longer.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Forget Suncor Energy! This Is My Top Dividend Growth Stock for Canadian Investors!

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why income-seeking investors can consider investing in fast-food stocks such as Restaurant Brands International.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive-Income Investors: BCE vs. TELUS

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two telecom giants have long proven their Dividend Aristocrat status. But which is best given recent performance?

Read more »