Dividend Stocks That Pay Me More Than $1,380 Per Year

Dividend Stocks That Pay Me More Than $1,380 Per Year

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock pays me $510 per year in dividends.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Recently, I hit a portfolio milestone: $3,800 in annual dividend and interest income. I hit this passive income level when I did my research for an article about my plan to hit $5,000 a year in passive income in 2025.

As part of my research, I looked up my projected income for the year ahead. I checked my various brokerage accounts, added up the one year projected dividends, and found that they summed to $3,800. I thought I was only bringing in a little over $3,000 a year, so the $3,800 figure was a nice surprise. In this article, I will explore the three stocks that are contributing the most to my dividend income in 2024 – collectively paying me about $1,380 per year.

TD Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a Canadian bank stock that has a 4.8% dividend yield. I purchased 125 shares of it at prices between $74 and $78. I have 125 shares of TD Bank and they pay $4.08 in dividends per year. In total, I get $510 per year in dividend income from TD Bank stock. The math on that is shown below.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
TD Bank$84.82125$1.02 per quarter ($4.08 per year).$127.50 per quarter ($510 per year).Quarterly
TD Bank dividend math

Is TD Bank a good investment, apart from the dividends?

You can probably tell from the fact that I hold it that I believe it a suitable investment for me. Interestingly enough, I don’t necessarily think it’s the best investment for everyone. You need a certain amount of risk tolerance to invest in TD, because it’s being investigated for money laundering in the United States. If the whole investigation and all associated fines are wrapped up by the end of this year, then TD is the cheapest large Canadian bank compared to expected 2025 earnings. If on the other hand the fines weigh on earnings into next year, then the stock will likely perform poorly. It’s a risk I’m ready to take in the context of my fairly diversified portfolio, but it’s not for everyone.

Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China (OTC:PSTV.Y) is a Chinese bank with a 6.8% dividend yield. I get about $420 per year in dividends from my Postal Savings Bank of China shares.

Like many other Chinese companies, Postal Savings Bank is far cheaper than comparable Western companies. It trades at 0.5 times book value, five times earnings and 1.4 times operating cash flow. You don’t see multiples like that with large North American banks. PSTV.Y also achieved a modest amount of growth in its most recent half-year period. Chinese banks in general are seen as risky because of that country’s property crisis, but PSTV.Y has a very low percentage of property loans in its portfolio (3%). I’m pretty content with how these shares have performed since I started buying them two years ago.

Oaktree Specialty Lending

Last but not least we have Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL).

OCSL is a U.S. non-bank lender and business development corporation (BDC). A BDC is like a real estate investment trust (REIT); only instead of investing in properties like REITs do, a BDC loans money to struggling companies for very high interest rates. It’s a risky business: sometimes these loans go into default. However, OCSL’s portfolio has a very high yield and a small number of defaults compared to overall portfolio value.

I recently purchased some OCSL shares at a 13% yield, which is about 11% after the U.S. withholding tax. This stock has experienced capital losses over the years, but its yield is so absurdly high that the overall return has been more than worth it. I get about $450 per year in dividends from Oaktree Specialty Lending. It’s not the safest stock in my portfolio, but it’s a consistent dividend payer.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank, Oaktree Specialty Lending and Postal Savings Bank of China. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

