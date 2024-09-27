Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirees: 2 Tops TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

Retirees: 2 Tops TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

These stocks still offer high yields and a shot at decent upside.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
A man smiles while playing a video game.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian pensioners are searching for ways to get better returns on their hard-earned savings. One popular option for generating passive income involves buying TSX stocks with good track records of dividend growth.

Falling interest rates are already providing a new tailwind for some top Canadian dividend stocks that pulled back as interest rates soared, but investors can still find dividend deals.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) trades near $22 at the time of writing compared to $34 at the peak in 2022. The 12-month low is close to $20.

Communications companies spend billions of dollars on wireline and mobile infrastructure to ensure customers have access to the broadband services they need for work and entertainment. Telus uses debt to fund part of the capital program, so rising interest rates drive up borrowing costs. This is largely why the stock pulled back so much over the past two years. In addition, Telus International, a subsidiary that provides global firms with multilingual call centre and IT services, has suffered from a drop in revenue that forced Telus to reduce its guidance last year and has put pressure on the 2024 outlook.

Despite the headwinds, Telus still expects to deliver adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth in 2024 compared to last year. Consolidated EBITDA was 5.6% higher in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024 compared to the same quarter in 2023.

Management cut roughly 6,000 positions over the past year to position the company to succeed in the current environment. Lower operating costs and reduced borrowing expenses should provide support in 2025. Consolidated free cash flow is expected to be about $2.1 billion, so the dividend should be safe.

Investors who buy Telus stock at the current level can get a 7% dividend yield.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) trades near $74 per share at the time of writing compared to a 12-month low of around $55. The stock is up more than 12% in recent weeks, and more gains could be on the way. BNS traded as high as $93 in early 2022.

The new chief executive officer cut staff by roughly 3% last year to reduce expenses and is shifting growth investments away from South America to focus on the United States, Canada, and Mexico under a new strategy. Bank of Nova Scotia already announced a US$2.8 billion deal to take a 14.9% stake in KeyCorp, a U.S. Regional bank. It is also planning to boost its presence in Quebec, a market it sees as attractive for growth.

Fiscal Q3 results showed profitability improvements in Canada and a decent performance in the international division despite the reduction in capital spending in the group. Provisions for credit losses remain high, but this should stabilize in the coming months as interest rate cuts give struggling borrowers some breathing room.

BNS is a turnaround bet, so investors need to be patient, but you get paid a decent 5.7% dividend yield to wait.

The bottom line on good stocks for passive income

Telus and Bank of Nova Scotia pay attractive dividends with high yields. If you have some cash to put to work in a portfolio focused on passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, TELUS, and Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Telus.

More on Retirement

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Retirement

CPP Income: Why it’s Not Enough, and How to Change That

| Andrew Button

You may or may not be able to increase your CPP benefits, but you can always hold ETFs like iShares…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Retirement

3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Make your retirement dreams a reality with these three dividend all-star stocks that can fund your retirement lifestyle, and then…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Retirement

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks Perfect for New Retirees

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another stellar dividend grower that's getting a tad on the cheap side.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Retirement

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Safeguard Your Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for long-terms gains while remaining secure and safe, then you'll want these stocks to keep your retirement…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Retirement

Retirement Savings Boost: Increase Your Income by $988 Annually

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't just let your savings sit there. Add to them with even just a comparatively small investment in this dividend…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Create a Combo Passive Income Portfolio With a TFSA and RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income in retirement is a key option for those seeking income that lasts. And making use of the TFSA…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Retirement

Retirees: Set it and Forget it With 3 Long-Term Growth Gems

| Sneha Nahata

These long-term Canadian gems provide stability and have higher potential to deliver stellar capital gains over time.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Retirement

3 Stocks Canadian Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Andrew Walker

These dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar for a portfolio targeting passive income.

Read more »