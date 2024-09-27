Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Did Lightspeed Stock Go Wrong?

Where Did Lightspeed Stock Go Wrong?

Lightspeed stock used to be the darling of the point-of-sale world. But with shares falling and not making a comeback, what now?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) has had quite the rollercoaster of a journey. Once a darling of the tech world, especially after its initial public offering (IPO) Lightspeed was seen as the Shopify alternative due to its focus on point-of-sale systems for businesses like restaurants and retail. However, while Shopify soared, Lightspeed’s path became rocky. A combination of rapid expansion, fierce competition, and market volatility put the company in a challenging spot. Though it’s still in the game, its stock performance shows it’s had trouble delivering on early promises.

Profitability problems

One of the primary concerns has been Lightspeed’s profitability. As of the most recent data, the company is still operating at a loss with a -15.55% profit margin and a -10.41% operating margin. These aren’t the types of numbers that inspire confidence, particularly for long-term investors who value earnings stability. While revenue growth is strong at 27.30% year over year, the bottom line hasn’t caught up, thereby leaving many investors wondering when or if the company will turn a sustainable profit.

It’s worth noting that Lightspeed’s stock has struggled over the past year as well. With a 52-week low of $16.04 and a high of $28.73, the stock has dropped by 5.66% in value. This decline has shaken some investors, especially given the high expectations set during its IPO. It’s clear that market sentiment has soured somewhat, particularly as Lightspeed has yet to prove it can be a consistently profitable enterprise.

What happened?

So, where did Lightspeed go wrong? A big part of the issue has been its hefty spending on growth initiatives, which have hurt profitability. The company has made several acquisitions to expand its offerings, but this has also weighed down its financials. Add in the competition from other giants in the tech and retail space, and Lightspeed hasn’t had an easy time gaining traction, especially with pressure from investors for a clearer path to profitability.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for Lightspeed. The company is sitting on a hefty cash pile of $673.95 million and has minimal debt. This solid cash position gives it some breathing room to navigate these choppy waters. And its current ratio of 6.19 suggests that it’s in a strong position to cover its short-term obligations. This financial flexibility could be crucial in turning the ship around, as it allows Lightspeed to continue investing in growth while weathering the storm. And with its acquisitions now proving worth the price, investors should be perking up.

Coming to life

In recent weeks, Lightspeed’s stock has shown some signs of life. While that’s a promising sign, it’s not enough to indicate a full-fledged comeback. Investors are still waiting for the company to demonstrate sustainable profitability. And with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 32.26, the stock is priced for growth. The big question is whether Lightspeed can deliver on that growth over the long term.

All together, Lightspeed Commerce is at a crossroads. It has the potential to make a comeback, but it’s going to need to tighten up its financials and prove that its aggressive expansion strategy can pay off. With solid revenue growth and a healthy cash reserve, the company still has a fighting chance. But until we see consistent profitability, it’s hard to say whether the stock is truly on the road to recovery.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A worker gives a business presentation.
Tech Stocks

I’d Aim for $1 Million by Buying Just These 3 TSX Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality TSX stocks growing at a steady clip is a solid strategy to build long-term wealth and create…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Tech Stocks

3 Phenomenal Reasons to Buy This TSX Stock Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX stock with unstoppable upward momentum is a strong buy for growth investors right now.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Up 23% From its 52-Week Low, Is This Canadian Stock Still Worth Buying?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

As Well Health continues to benefit from strong demand and momentum, the outlook for the stock looks good.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

Why POET Stock Keeps Going Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

POET Technologies stock has been on the rise, but is the value already in the stock? Or is there a…

Read more »

A person uses and AI chat bot
Tech Stocks

Forget Nvidia: 2 Tech Stocks to Buy Instead

| Adam Othman

Not all tech stocks are riding the coattails of artificial intelligence, and that's not necessarily bad. It gives you more…

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

1 Super Tech Stock (Besides Nvidia) to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia rose to prominence and will remain a top investment, it's true. But investors can still get in on other…

Read more »

Lady holding mobile phone and shopping bags
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Rose 36% Last Month: Is it Still a Buy in October?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has been a bit of a roller coaster lately, reflecting both broader market trends and company-specific factors. While…

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

Better Stock to Buy Now: Shopify or Constellation Software?

| Joey Frenette

Consider Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and another tech stock if you seek big capital gains at a decent entry point.

Read more »