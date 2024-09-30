Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

A tech superstar is resurging. Here are three compelling reasons to buy the stock now.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC. He is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a Canadian financial planning company.
Published
| More on:
e-commerce shopping getting a package

Source: Getty Images

A tech superstar was born at the time when cannabis stocks were the talk of the town in Canada. Shopify (TSX:SHOP) ranked second to marijuana producer Canopy Growth in the inaugural TSX30 List in 2019, a flagship program of TSX’s top-performing stocks.

The e-commerce company ranked first and second in the next two years, owing to astronomical returns (three-year dividend-adjusted share price performance) of 1,043% and 846% in 2020 and 2021, respectively. However, SHOP lost -74.8% in 2022, a big letdown for the high-growth stock.

Shopify reported a $3.5 billion net loss compared to the $2.9 billion net income in the previous year. Market observers raised concerns about revenue growth following the disappointing results. Redemption came in 2023 as the overall return jumped to 124.4%.

As of this writing, SHOP trades at $107.11, up 3.8% year-to-date. Some stock analysts believe the $138.2 billion company has established a strong, if not a leadership position in the e-commerce industry. There are three reasons the once tech darling can reclaim its lofty position on the TSX.

Return to profitability

Shopify is thriving this year, as evidenced by impressive financial results in Q2 2024. In the three months ending June 30, 2024, revenue, gross profit, and monthly recurring revenue increased 21%, 25%, and 25% respectively to US$2 billion, US$1 billion, and US$169 million.

Notably, free cash flow (FCF) in the same quarter climbed 243.3% year-over-year to US$333 million, while net income reached US$171 compared to a US$1.3 billion net loss in Q2 2023.

According to Jeff Hoffmeister, CFO of Shopify, it was another quarter of robust financial performance. He cited the 22% year-over-year gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth to US$67.2 billion, expanded FCF margin, and mixed consumer spending environment. “We delivered across every metric,” he added.

Hoffmeister describes Shopify today as a high-growth global technology leader in commerce laser-focused on operating execution and efficiency. The e-commerce platform commits to leveraging its core strengths and will continue investing in opportunities for sustainable growth and long-term profitability.

Enabler of global commerce and entrepreneurship

Shopify President Harley Finkelstein said about the quarterly report, “Our Q2 results make it clear: Shopify is rapidly strengthening its position as a leading enabler of global commerce and entrepreneurship.” The pitch to merchants and business owners remains the same: you can build from scratch and eventually sell here, there, and everywhere.

Shopify also enables merchants to preserve and enhance brand identity. Finkelstein added, “More and more merchants across the world are putting their trust in Shopify’s unified commerce operating system to fuel growth and simplify complex operations.”  

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) should also aid Shopify’s stock market performance through its partner Klaviyo. The latter is the email provider for high-volume merchants. Shopify invested US$100 in the Boston-based intelligent email marketing and SMS platform that uses AI and ML.

Strong tailwinds

Falling interest rates are the third compelling reason to invest in Shopify as if there’s no tomorrow. Lower rates could spur consumer spending and accelerate economic growth. On the business side, expect more merchants to leverage Shopify’s tools and align with current marketing trends to win more customers.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

alcohol
Tech Stocks

Could This Undervalued Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Time could be running out for Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) stock to recover and print new millionaire investors...

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Tech Stocks

Top Tech Wild Cards Canadian Investors Should Watch

| Adam Othman

While not well-known, these three TSX tech stocks might be excellent holdings for risk-tolerant investors who want to capitalize on…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Tech Stocks

Is It Still Prudent to Invest in Lightspeed Commerce?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A once popular tech stock is on the road to profitability but could still be a risky proposition.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Where Did Lightspeed Stock Go Wrong?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed stock used to be the darling of the point-of-sale world. But with shares falling and not making a comeback,…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Tech Stocks

I’d Aim for $1 Million by Buying Just These 3 TSX Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality TSX stocks growing at a steady clip is a solid strategy to build long-term wealth and create…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Tech Stocks

3 Phenomenal Reasons to Buy This TSX Stock Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX stock with unstoppable upward momentum is a strong buy for growth investors right now.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Up 23% From its 52-Week Low, Is This Canadian Stock Still Worth Buying?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

As Well Health continues to benefit from strong demand and momentum, the outlook for the stock looks good.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

Why POET Stock Keeps Going Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

POET Technologies stock has been on the rise, but is the value already in the stock? Or is there a…

Read more »