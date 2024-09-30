Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » 3 Reasons to Buy TD Bank Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

3 Reasons to Buy TD Bank Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

These are my top three reasons why TD Bank stock could be a solid buy right now.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow

Source: Getty Images

The TSX Composite Index is currently trading at its all-time highs, driven by optimism surrounding the recent interest rate cuts in the United States and Canada. These rate cuts have the potential to support economic growth and boost corporate earnings in the years to come. Amid this rare combination of declining interest rates and record-high stock levels, I find large-cap dividend stocks, like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), even more attractive to buy now and hold for the long term.

In this article, I’ll give you three compelling reasons why TD Bank stock could be a buy at current levels, especially if you want to benefit from a perfect blend of dividend income and potential growth.

Impressive financial growth despite challenges

The first reason TD Bank stock currently stands out is its ability to deliver strong financial performance, even in a difficult macroeconomic environment. In the third quarter (ended in July) of its fiscal year 2024, TD posted a 3% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its adjusted earnings to $2.05 per share despite a hefty provision for its U.S. anti-money-laundering (AML) investigation.

Not only did it maintain adjusted earnings growth last quarter, but it also managed to post a solid 8.9% YoY rise in its revenue to $14.2 billion, thanks to continued strength in its core banking operations, particularly in the Canadian market. Despite the challenges posed by the AML investigation and a difficult macroeconomic environment, TD Bank has shown it can still grow revenue and protect its earnings.

Strong market position in Canada

TD Bank’s continued dominance in the Canadian market is another key reason why it could be a great buy for long-term investors. The bank’s Canadian personal and commercial banking operations delivered record results in the July quarter, with the segment’s revenue rising by around 9% YoY to hit $5 billion. Similarly, the segment’s net profit also grew by 13%, reflecting the strength of its customer base and leading market position.

One of the key drivers behind this robust performance was TD’s successful expansion of its credit card business, which now has over 8 million active accounts. Besides credit cards, the bank is also a leader in real estate secured lending, making it a go-to choice for Canadians looking to finance their homes. With a robust deposit franchise and continued innovation in products, TD could continue to maintain its leadership in the Canadian banking sector, which has the potential to drive its share prices higher.

Sustainable dividends and attractive entry-level

While the TSX Composite benchmark has surged by over 14% year to date, TD Bank stock currently trades at $85.68 per share with a market cap of $150.3 billion, without any notable change in 2024. At this market price, it offers an impressive 4.8% annualized dividend yield, and its strong financial base gives it the ability to continue raising its dividends in the future.

While concerns about the ongoing U.S. AML investigation may be weighing on TD stock, these temporary challenges are unlikely to significantly affect its long-term outlook. In fact, these short-term headwinds could present a good opportunity for TSX investors to buy this fundamentally strong bank stock at a bargain.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

This Undervalued TSX Bank Stock Is My Top Pick for Canadians Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

EQB stock has delivered market-beating returns to shareholders in the past two decades and continues to trade at a cheap…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Stocks for Beginners

1 Stock That Has Created Millionaires and Will Continue to Make More

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian banks have made millionaires time and time again. Not in a few years, mind you. But by investing long…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Bank Stocks

1 Dividend Superstar I’d Buy Over TD Bank Stock

| Chris MacDonald

Investors searching for a top dividend superstar to buy in this current market certainly have a number of options to…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

How Much Cash Do You Need to Quit Work and Live Off Dividend Income?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While I can't simply hand over millions to retire today, I can certainly help set you up to retire early…

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Bank Stocks

1 Dividend Superstar I’d Buy Over TD Bank Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield, high-flying small-cap stock is a more profitable option today than a top Big Bank.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Buy Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and another top bank stock before their rally takes them to new heights in…

Read more »

clock time
Bank Stocks

BMO Is Paying $6.20 Per Share in Dividends: Time to Buy This Top Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BMO (TSX:BMO) stock offers up a strong dividend yield that recently saw a 4% increase. So, is it time to…

Read more »

hand using ATM
Bank Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $367 in Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Investors are encouraged to accumulate shares of solid dividend stocks like BMO stock on market pullbacks.

Read more »