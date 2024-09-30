Member Login
Home » Investing » Firm Capital Is Paying $0.52 Per Share in Dividends: Time to Buy the Stock?

Firm Capital Is Paying $0.52 Per Share in Dividends: Time to Buy the Stock?

Firm Capital (TSX:FCD.UN) is a top investment options right now.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
question marks written reminders tickets

Image source: Getty Images

Elevated interest rates have driven shares of companies in capital-intensive sectors such as real estate, utilities, and industrials lower over the last three years. However, the Canadian central bank has now reduced interest rates in each of the last three months, making real estate investment trusts (REITs) such as Firm Capital (TSX:FCD.UN) top investment options right now.

A falling rate environment should help Firm Capital and its peers to borrow capital at a lower rate and fuel their expansion plans. Further, a widening base of cash-generating real estate assets should result in higher cash flow and dividends over time.

Firm Capital has returned just 16% to shareholders in the last 10 years. However, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are much higher at 154%. Comparatively, the TSX index has returned 123% since late September 2014 if we account for dividend reinvestments.

Today, Firm Capital pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.52 per share, indicating a forward yield of 8.9%. Let’s see if it’s time to buy the TSX dividend stock at current prices.

An overview of Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital property is focused on creating long-term value for investors through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distribution income. A REIT, Firm Capital plans to own and co-own a diversified property portfolio that includes multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

In addition to standalone acquisitions, Firm Capital also undertakes joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and existing ownership groups.

Firm Capital ended the June quarter with 64 commercial properties with a gross leasable area of 2.54 million square feet. It also owns five multi-residential complexes with 599 units and four manufactured home communities with 537 units.

In the last 12 months, Firm Capital has reported revenue of $60 million, up from $36.3 million in 2019. In this period, its gross profits have risen from $23.1 million to $38 million, while operating income has grown from $18.9 million to $32.7 million.

A strong performance in Q2 of 2024

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, Firm Capital reported a net income of $8.9 million, up from $5.6 million in the year-ago period. Its net operating income (NOI) rose by 6% year over year to $9.7 million as same-property NOI rose by 10%.

Firm Capital owns and operates a diversified and defensive portfolio in terms of geographies and asset types. For example, 49% of net operating income is generated from grocery-anchored retail, followed by industrial at 28%. Moreover, 38% of NOI is derived from assets located in Ontario, followed by Quebec at 37%.

Firm Capital emphasized that its portfolio is diversified by tenant profile, with no tenant accounting for more than 11% of total rent. Its top 10 tenants are large corporates, accounting for 30.6% of total rent.

A growing dividend?

Firm Capital pays shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.04333 per share. In the last decade, its annual dividends have risen from $0.37 to $0.52 per share. However, these payouts have not been increased since interest rates began rising in March 2022.

In Q2 of 2024, Firm Capital increased its adjusted funds from operations by 22% to $4.6 million or $0.124 per share. Notably, its payout ratio remains elevated at 105%, down from 128% in the year-ago period.

The payout ratio should be sustainable and allow the company to target acquisitions, service its debt obligations, lower long-term debt, and consistently raise dividends. While Firm Capital is growing steadily, it will need to lower its payout ratio significantly and shore up its financials.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Want to Beat the Market? 2 Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Low-cost retailers and copper may not seem like they go together, but when it comes to future growth opportunities, that's…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,310 Shares of This Dividend Superstar for $5,000/Year in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to build a reliable passive source of income? Consider buying shares of this dividend superstar.

Read more »

Bad apple with good apples
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’d Avoid in 2024

| Andrew Button

I'd avoid Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) and one other TSX stock this year.

Read more »

box with logo
Dividend Stocks

Winpak Stock is a Tremendous Bargain Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whether you're in it for the fundamentals, dividend, or growth, Winpak stock looks like a tremendous buy right now.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Stash in a TFSA for the Long Run

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investing and reinvesting dividends is one of the best and easiest ways to make more wealth. So here are three…

Read more »

5G chip
Dividend Stocks

The 1 TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Over Enbridge 

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge is an evergreen dividend stock. But it can only help you beat inflation. To generate wealth, you need this…

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Dividend Stocks

If I Were You, I’d Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Skyrocket

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two outperforming TSX stocks could still skyrocket because of captured markets and growth opportunities.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Buy, Sell, or Hold Enbridge Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up more than 25% in the past year. Are additional gains on the way?

Read more »