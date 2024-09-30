Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Earn $668 in Passive Income With Just $10,000 in Savings

How to Earn $668 in Passive Income With Just $10,000 in Savings

Investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge should help you generate a passive-income stream at a low cost.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in the equity market is a proven strategy for generating inflation-beating returns and building long-term wealth. While the best way for most investors to gain exposure to the equity market is to buy and hold low-cost, passively managed index funds, income-seeking investors should consider increasing exposure to blue-chip dividend stocks.

Basically, you need to identify a portfolio of fundamentally strong companies that pay you a tasty dividend yield. As dividends are not guaranteed, these companies should generate stable cash flows across market cycles, a portion of which should be paid to shareholders via dividends. One such TSX dividend stock is Enbridge (TSX:ENB), which offers you a high forward yield of 6.6%. Let’s see why.

The bull case for Enbridge stock

Enbridge is a diversified energy infrastructure giant with a widening portfolio of cash-generating assets. Its four primary business segments include liquids pipelines, gas transmission and midstream, gas distribution and storage, and renewable energy.

Notably, Enbridge is well-positioned to benefit from the artificial intelligence megatrend as data centre growth will drive demand for natural gas and other cleaner energy sources. In the recent earnings call, Enbridge’s chief financial officer, Patrick Murray, explained, “Throughout our utility footprint, we are engaged in additional early-stage discussions with data centers that we expect to translate into future growth.”

According to Enbridge, data centers need base low-power solutions such as natural gas to support the energy requirements of hyperscalers.

In the gas transmission segment. Enbridge emphasized that its assets are located within 50 miles of 45% of all natural gas power generation in North America. With a broad range of customers, this segment has secured 700 million cubic feet a day of transmission capacity to serve up to 5,000 megawatts of new gas power demand in the second quarter (Q2).

Last September, Enbridge announced plans to acquire three natural gas utilities from Dominion Energy for $19 billion. It has already completed the acquisition of two utilities, which should drive future earnings and cash flow higher.

In Q2 of 2024, Enbridge increased its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) by 8%, while its distributable cash flow per share stood at $1.34.

In 2024, Enbridge forecasts EBITDA to range between $17.7 billion and $18.3 billion, which reflects the partial-year contributions from the three U.S. gas utilities. Moreover, Enbridge forecasts a distributable cash flow per share between $5.40 and $5.80. At the midpoint, Enbridge’s payout ratio is sustainable at 65%, providing it the flexibility to target acquisitions, raise dividends, and strengthen the balance sheet by reducing long-term debt.

The company has reaffirmed its near-term financial outlook of EBITDA growth between 7% and 9% through 2026, while earnings per share growth is forecast at 5%.

The Foolish takeaway

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Enbridge$54.57$183$0.915$167Quarterly

Investing $10,000 in Enbridge stock will allow you to buy 183 company shares. Given its annual dividend of $3.66 per share, 183 shares would mean your dividend payments in the next 12 months would total $668. If Enbridge increases its payout at a compound annual growth rate of 7%, your dividend payment will double in the next 10 years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Dominion Energy and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $4,750 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA income strategy can boost returns while reducing portfolio risk.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why these two top TSX dividend stocks could continue to outperform the broader market by a wide margin in…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,644 Shares of This Leading Canadian Dividend Stock for $100/Month in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Whitecap Resources is a monthly dividend stock that is positioned to grow its payout at an enviable pace through 2029.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the TSX Composite?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the three highest-paying dividend stocks in the TSX Composite, but not all of them offer the same stability.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Fabulous Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stellar record of paying dividends and healthy yields, these three dividend stocks would be ideal buys in October.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here are two of the best stocks to buy right now that can provide both growth and income potential for…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Top Dividend Deals: 2 Undervalued TSX Stocks for Canadians

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top dividend stocks can create massive amounts in dividends but also growth as the market continues to undervalue…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Build a Tax-free Monthly Passive Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

| Andrew Button

You can build a monthly pay tax-free TFSA portfolio with monthly pay stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN).

Read more »