Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Dividend Deals: 2 Undervalued TSX Stocks for Canadians

Top Dividend Deals: 2 Undervalued TSX Stocks for Canadians

These two top dividend stocks can create massive amounts in dividends but also growth as the market continues to undervalue them.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

An undervalued dividend stock is a huge win. These stocks are considered undervalued when the current stock price is lower than what its financial fundamentals suggest it should be. This can happen for various reasons, like market overreactions, temporary setbacks, or industry-wide slumps. The key is finding companies that still have strong balance sheets, consistent earnings, and solid dividend payouts despite the lower price. Essentially, you’re getting a good deal, like finding a quality item on sale, because the stock has the long-term potential to grow and keep paying those juicy dividends. Today, let’s look at two to consider.

Killam REIT

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) looks undervalued based on its solid financial fundamentals and current market price. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.15, it trades at a discount compared to many other real estate investment trusts (REITs), thus signalling a potential opportunity for investors. The stock is currently priced at around $21 as of writing, well within its 52-week range of $15.36 to $21.72, showing it’s near its yearly highs but not far from the lower end. This implies that despite its recent climb, Killam may still offer value relative to its intrinsic worth, particularly as it continues to generate strong earnings.

Recent earnings also support the view that Killam is undervalued. With an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the trailing 12 months, the REIT is performing well. Yet the market seems to be overlooking its potential. Killam’s forward dividend yield of 3.31% adds to its appeal, providing a stable income stream for investors even while the price remains relatively low. The company’s ability to consistently pay out dividends further underscores its strong cash flow. This is a key factor in assessing the long-term stability of a REIT.

Looking ahead, analysts have set a one-year price target of $22.75, which suggests there is room for the stock to grow. A favourable market position makes it a compelling option for those looking for an undervalued stock with steady income potential in the Canadian real estate sector.

Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) looks undervalued, especially when you consider its solid earnings and financial metrics. With a trailing P/E ratio of 9.50, it trades at a significant discount compared to the broader market. This indicates that the market may not fully appreciate the company’s current and future earnings potential. The stock is priced at around $47.41, slightly off its 52-week high of $49.17 but up 18.22% year over year. This suggests that, despite its recent growth, the stock still presents an opportunity for further appreciation at writing, particularly for value investors seeking undervalued assets.

The company’s recent earnings further support the undervaluation idea. Capital Power generated $3.88 billion in revenue over the trailing 12 months, with a profit margin of 16.77%. However, quarterly earnings growth year over year was down by 13.8%. This might explain some of the market’s hesitation. Despite this, the company remains financially strong, with a return on equity (ROE) of 19.49%, signalling efficient use of equity to generate profits. Additionally, its dividend yield of 5.44%, supported by a manageable payout ratio of 48.71%, provides a steady income stream for investors, thus making it particularly attractive in the current high interest rate environment.

Looking ahead, Capital Power has a forward annual dividend rate of $2.61 per share, reinforcing its position as a solid dividend stock. The company’s book value per share of $25.20 and its price-to-book ratio of 1.61 indicate that it’s not only undervalued from an earnings perspective. But also from an asset standpoint. There’s potential for the stock to climb higher, especially if its fundamentals continue to shine. All in all, CPX’s combination of steady dividends, solid earnings, and attractive valuation makes it a compelling choice for value-conscious investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Killam Apartment REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Fabulous Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stellar record of paying dividends and healthy yields, these three dividend stocks would be ideal buys in October.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here are two of the best stocks to buy right now that can provide both growth and income potential for…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Build a Tax-free Monthly Passive Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

| Andrew Button

You can build a monthly pay tax-free TFSA portfolio with monthly pay stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN).

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Want to Beat the Market? 2 Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Low-cost retailers and copper may not seem like they go together, but when it comes to future growth opportunities, that's…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,310 Shares of This Dividend Superstar for $5,000/Year in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to build a reliable passive source of income? Consider buying shares of this dividend superstar.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Firm Capital Is Paying $0.52 Per Share in Dividends: Time to Buy the Stock?

| Aditya Raghunath

Firm Capital (TSX:FCD.UN) is a top investment options right now.

Read more »

Bad apple with good apples
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’d Avoid in 2024

| Andrew Button

I'd avoid Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) and one other TSX stock this year.

Read more »

box with logo
Dividend Stocks

Winpak Stock is a Tremendous Bargain Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whether you're in it for the fundamentals, dividend, or growth, Winpak stock looks like a tremendous buy right now.

Read more »