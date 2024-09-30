Top Dividend Deals: 2 Undervalued TSX Stocks for Canadians

An undervalued dividend stock is a huge win. These stocks are considered undervalued when the current stock price is lower than what its financial fundamentals suggest it should be. This can happen for various reasons, like market overreactions, temporary setbacks, or industry-wide slumps. The key is finding companies that still have strong balance sheets, consistent earnings, and solid dividend payouts despite the lower price. Essentially, you’re getting a good deal, like finding a quality item on sale, because the stock has the long-term potential to grow and keep paying those juicy dividends. Today, let’s look at two to consider.

Killam REIT

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) looks undervalued based on its solid financial fundamentals and current market price. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.15, it trades at a discount compared to many other real estate investment trusts (REITs), thus signalling a potential opportunity for investors. The stock is currently priced at around $21 as of writing, well within its 52-week range of $15.36 to $21.72, showing it’s near its yearly highs but not far from the lower end. This implies that despite its recent climb, Killam may still offer value relative to its intrinsic worth, particularly as it continues to generate strong earnings.

Recent earnings also support the view that Killam is undervalued. With an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the trailing 12 months, the REIT is performing well. Yet the market seems to be overlooking its potential. Killam’s forward dividend yield of 3.31% adds to its appeal, providing a stable income stream for investors even while the price remains relatively low. The company’s ability to consistently pay out dividends further underscores its strong cash flow. This is a key factor in assessing the long-term stability of a REIT.

Looking ahead, analysts have set a one-year price target of $22.75, which suggests there is room for the stock to grow. A favourable market position makes it a compelling option for those looking for an undervalued stock with steady income potential in the Canadian real estate sector.

Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) looks undervalued, especially when you consider its solid earnings and financial metrics. With a trailing P/E ratio of 9.50, it trades at a significant discount compared to the broader market. This indicates that the market may not fully appreciate the company’s current and future earnings potential. The stock is priced at around $47.41, slightly off its 52-week high of $49.17 but up 18.22% year over year. This suggests that, despite its recent growth, the stock still presents an opportunity for further appreciation at writing, particularly for value investors seeking undervalued assets.

The company’s recent earnings further support the undervaluation idea. Capital Power generated $3.88 billion in revenue over the trailing 12 months, with a profit margin of 16.77%. However, quarterly earnings growth year over year was down by 13.8%. This might explain some of the market’s hesitation. Despite this, the company remains financially strong, with a return on equity (ROE) of 19.49%, signalling efficient use of equity to generate profits. Additionally, its dividend yield of 5.44%, supported by a manageable payout ratio of 48.71%, provides a steady income stream for investors, thus making it particularly attractive in the current high interest rate environment.

Looking ahead, Capital Power has a forward annual dividend rate of $2.61 per share, reinforcing its position as a solid dividend stock. The company’s book value per share of $25.20 and its price-to-book ratio of 1.61 indicate that it’s not only undervalued from an earnings perspective. But also from an asset standpoint. There’s potential for the stock to climb higher, especially if its fundamentals continue to shine. All in all, CPX’s combination of steady dividends, solid earnings, and attractive valuation makes it a compelling choice for value-conscious investors.