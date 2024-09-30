Member Login
What’s Going on With Kinaxis Stock?

Kinaxis stock looks like a solid long-term option and may already have some growth momentum that investors need to watch.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
think thought consider

Image source: Getty Images

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS), known for its supply chain management software, has had an interesting ride over the past year. While the company has delivered steady growth, its stock performance has been somewhat mixed. One of the significant headline moments was Kinaxis’s steady revenue growth, clocking in at an 11.8% year-over-year increase in their latest quarter. This is a good sign that demand for their solutions remains strong, especially as global supply chains continue to adapt to post-pandemic challenges. However, the stock has been trading within a tight range, with volatility caused by broader market concerns and tech sector fluctuations. So, what’s going on?

Recent performance

In terms of earnings, Kinaxis reported solid results earlier this year, but not without some bumps. The company has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 36.90, signalling that while its growth expectations are high, some investors might be cautious due to the premium price tag. Its operating margins have remained slim, with an operating margin of just 2%. This might suggest that while they’re growing, profitability remains a focus area for future improvements. Still, its quarterly revenue growth paints a positive picture for long-term believers in the company’s value proposition.

Over the past month, Kinaxis stock has seen some positive movement. At the time of writing, the stock is up 2.82%, sitting at $161.13 in the last year. This follows a consistent upward trend after hitting a 52-week low of $129.13 earlier in the year. While it hasn’t returned to its 52-week high of $172.83, the recent uptick could be a signal of a comeback, especially as investor sentiment in tech has improved with easing interest rate concerns.

The finances

Kinaxis’s financial health appears robust, with a total cash position of $282.33 million and a current ratio of 1.90, thus showing the company has ample liquidity to weather any short-term challenges. The company also maintains a very low debt level, with only $51.59 million in total debt, thereby giving it a strong balance sheet that should help it navigate any future volatility in the tech sector.

While Kinaxis does not pay a dividend, which might deter income-seeking investors, its forward-looking growth potential has caught the eye of institutional investors, who hold a significant 56.29% of its shares. This institutional backing could be seen as a vote of confidence, suggesting that smart money believes in the long-term potential of the company.

Looking ahead

Going forward, the stock’s beta of 0.77 suggests that it may not see the wild swings typical of high-growth tech stocks. This could be attractive to investors looking for exposure to the tech sector without excessive volatility. The forward P/E suggests that there is a long-term growth story that investors are paying for, even though short-term challenges exist.

So, while Kinaxis has faced its fair share of ups and downs, it seems to be positioning itself for a steady comeback. The company continues to show signs of growth, with increasing revenue and strong cash flow. And the recent rise in its share price could be a signal that investors are regaining confidence in its potential. If the broader tech rally continues and Kinaxis can improve profitability, there’s a good chance the stock could reclaim its former highs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

