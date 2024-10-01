Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy While They’re Still Cheap

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy While They’re Still Cheap

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) and another top dividend stock are looking like great buys for the fourth quarter.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market may be at or around new highs, but there are still plenty of dividend stocks that offer a pretty decent value. As the chase for yield heats up with every rate cut from the Bank of Canada, passive-income investors may have a “last call” of sorts before rates and yields have a chance to normalize.

Though more rate cuts are priced into some higher-yielding beneficiaries of lower interest rates, I still think there’s room to gain over the next five quarters or so. So, without further ado, here are two solid passive-income picks to consider scooping up while they’re still cheap and their yields are bountiful.

Quebecor

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) is a Canadian telecom wireless play that’s not as rich with yield as its peers. The proud new owner of Freedom Mobile still has a ton of work to do if it’s to disrupt its much larger rivals and grab a share of the Canadian wireless market.

Indeed, the wireless scene is ripe for disruption. And though Canadians may pay hefty prices on their phone and internet bills, the shares of the telecom companies have not been pretty rides for investors in recent years. High rates are just part of the reason they’ve been running out of rally fuel. As rates fall, telecoms are bound to feel the relief. And for potential industry disruptors like Quebecor, I’d argue that there’s serious room to ride higher.

The stock looks quite undervalued at just 11.1 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), at least compared to its wireless growth profile. The dividend yield of 3.74% is minuscule in comparison to the much larger competitors it seeks to disrupt. In the meantime, growth projects and acquisitions seem likelier as rates fall back to Earth. As Freedom Mobile punches its ticket to the 5G wireless bandwagon, things could get very interesting as the battle for Canadian subscribers moves into a new era.

If you want a growth telecom and are willing to get paid a smaller yield, QBR.B stock is a great buy right here.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock has had a rather decent year, rising just shy of 14% year to date. The dividend sits at 6.66% and could stand to compress further as the tailwind from lower interest rates gradually begins to kick in. Additionally, pipeline rate hikes could jolt the firm’s profits and enable it to continue rewarding its loyal shareholders with dividend increases. Additionally, Enbridge has ample expansion projects that could power many years’ worth of consistent dividend increases.

Either way, I don’t think the full extent of low rates is fully reflected in shares quite yet. Regardless, management seems poised to put its foot on the gas to keep cash flows steadily ascending over the long haul. Simply put, Enbridge is a dividend star in the making if it isn’t already.

Indeed, the pace of dividend hikes has been rather modest in recent years. However, as rates fall and new projects begin generating cash flows, look for the dividend increases to be more generous.

Over the past five years, Enbridge has dealt with rough headwinds, but that hasn’t stopped it from averaging mid-single-digit dividend growth. If you thought these hikes were generous, just wait until the wind is at the firm’s back for a change!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can consider holding stocks such as Brookfield Renewable and Dream Industrial REIT right now.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

3 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried you've missed the boat? Worry no more, as these three soaring stocks still have plenty of room to run.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Andrew Button

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) could add some much-needed income to your portfolio.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis or BCE Inc Stock a Better Buy for Passive Income?

| Andrew Button

Fortis (TSX:BCE) and BCE (TSX:BCE) inc are similar in some ways. Which is the better stock?

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your CPP Income With These Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why retirees should consider owning blue-chip dividend stocks and supplementing their CPP payout at a low cost.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Royalty: 2 Fabulous Stocks to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income

| Andrew Button

Canadian dividend stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) can pay dividends for years to come.

Read more »

Walmart WMT stock market investment
Dividend Stocks

If This Fast-Rising Stock Isn’t Yet on Your Radar, it Should Be

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top stock has soared upwards in the last quarter.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can consider buying shares of lower-priced stocks such as InPlay Oil to benefit from outsized gains over time.

Read more »